Yerbaé Launches Two New Flavors, Lemonade and Yuzu Lime, Across 348 Sprouts Farmers Market Stores

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) (“Yerbaé” or the “Company”), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced the launch of two new flavors – Lemonade and Yuzu Lime – at Sprouts Farmers Market in 348 stores nationwide. These refreshing new flavors will be available in Sprouts stores nationwide starting July.

“We are thrilled to launch these two new flavors at Sprouts Farmers Market,” said Todd Gibson, CEO of Yerbaé. “Our team has worked hard to create delicious and refreshing beverages that are not only healthy but also taste great. We are confident that our customers will love the Lemonade and Yuzu Lime flavors and we look forward to hearing their feedback.”

The Classic Lemonade flavor is a nostalgic twist on a timeless favorite featuring a zesty and tangy blend of fresh lemons, while the Yuzu Lime flavor offers a unique and citrusy taste with a hint of sweetness. Both flavors are made with all plant-based ingredients and contain zero calories, zero sugar, and zero artificial sweeteners. Yerbaé’s plant-based functional beverages are designed to be simple, clean and delicious with minimal ingredients that provide a boost of energy and a refreshing , unique taste. Both flavors are the ideal thirst-quenchers for those seeking a guilt-free indulgence on hot summer days. In addition to Lemonade and Yuzu Lime, Yerbaé offers a range of other flavors, including Black Cherry Pineapple and Mango Passion fruit which are some of the most popular flavors in the energy drink market.

About Yerbaé Brands Corp.

Founded in 2017 by Todd Gibson and Karrie Gibson, Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) is disrupting the energy beverage marketplace with great tasting, zero sugar, zero calorie beverages, while using plant-based ingredients that are designed to meet the needs of the wellness forward consumer. Harnessing the power of nature, Yerbaé’s celebrity ingredient (Yerba Mate) is known to produce 196 different vitamins, minerals and nutrients that also produces caffeine.

By combining Yerba Mate, a South American herb with its premium ingredients and flavors, Yerbaé provides consumers with a no compromise energy solution. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, and gluten free.

For More Information:

https://investors.yerbae.com/