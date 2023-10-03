Yerbaé Welcomes Baltimore Ravens Coach Anthony Weaver to Its Team of Investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced Baltimore Ravens Assistant Head Coach Anthony Weaver has signed on to its growing roster of luminary investors.

“We invest so much in making sure our athletes and staff have the best available to them in terms of training and taking care of themselves,” said Coach Weaver. “We can’t afford to have anyone drinking junk. That’s why Yerbaé fits perfectly.”

Coach Weaver joins fellow NFL leaders Brandon Staley (Head Coach, Los Angeles Chargers), Kyle Shanahan (Head Coach, San Francisco 49ers), Ben Johnson (Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions), Ejiro Evero (Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers), Nathaniel Hackett (Offensive Coordinator, New York Jets) and others from Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, college football, CrossFit and across the sports community.

“Coach Weaver is a leader in a new generation of football coaches, whose intellect, dedication and integrity contribute directly to the success of their teams,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “We’re proud to have him join our team of investors.”

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002457909/en/Yerba%C3%A9-Welcomes-Baltimore-Ravens-Coach-Anthony-Weaver-to-Its-Team-of-Investors