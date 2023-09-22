Yerbaé Welcomes Baseball Great Nolan Arenado to Its Team of Investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced Nolan Arenado – the legendary third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals – has signed on to its growing roster of luminary investors from the world of sports.

“I tasted. I believed. I invested. And I’m excited to help Yerbaé win,” said Arenado.

Arenado is the first Major League Baseball player to join an accomplished cohort of leaders representing the world of sports, including professional football, college football and CrossFit. He is a ten-time Gold Glove winner, a five-time Silver Slugger, and an eight-time All-Star.

“Nolan Arenado has earned a stellar reputation for excellence across a storied baseball career – unquestionably one of the best ever. We’re proud to have him join our team of investors,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “He is an ongoing inspiration to our fast-growing Yerbaé community.”

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

