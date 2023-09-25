Yerbaé Welcomes Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley to Its Team of Investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced Brandon Staley, head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, has signed on to its growing roster of luminary investors.

“I love Yerbae and keep it in my fridge at the office and at home,” said Coach Staley. “It’s such a refreshing drink when you’ve gotta have it and I’ve recommended it to friends, family, and colleagues. It’s that good. You’ve got to try it.”

Coach Staley joins fellow NFL leaders Kyle Shanahan (Head Coach, San Francisco 49ers), Ben Johnson (Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions), Ejiro Evero (Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers), Nathaniel Hackett (Offensive Coordinator, New York Jets) and others from Major League Baseball, college football, CrossFit and across the sports community.

“Coach Staley represents the best of the next generation of football coaches, excelling in leadership, strategy and attention to detail,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “We’re proud to have him join our team of investors.”

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSXv: YERB.u; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

For More Information:

https://investors.yerbae.com/press-release/yerbae-welcomes-los-angeles-chargers-head-coach-brandon-staley-to-its-team-of-investors/