Yerbaé Welcomes New York Jets Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to Its Team of Investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.— Yerbaé Brands Corp. (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF), a plant-based energy beverage company, announced Nathaniel Hackett, offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, has signed on to its growing roster of NFL luminary investors.

“I’m never hurting for energy. But when I need that extra little boost, there is nothing better than Yerbae!” said Coach Hackett. “I love literally every flavor — especially Yuzu Lime — and I never have to worry about crashing after. You gotta try Yerbae!”

Coach Hackett joins fellow NFL coaches Kyle Shanahan (Head Coach, San Francisco 49ers), Ben Johnson (Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions), Ejiro Evero (Defensive Coordinator, Carolina Panthers) and others from college football, CrossFit and across the sports community.

“Coach Hackett brings a commitment to excellence and a modern approach to leadership, which makes him a perfect fit for Yerbaé and our team of investors,” said Todd Gibson, co-founder and chief executive officer, Yerbaé. “He and his colleagues are an ongoing inspiration to our fast-growing Yerbaé community.”

About Yerbaé

Yerbaé Brands Corp., (TSX-V: YERB.U; OTCQX: YERBF) makes great-tasting energy beverages with yerba mate and other premium, plant-based ingredients. All Yerbaé energy beverages are zero calorie, zero sugar, non-GMO, vegan and gluten free. Founded in Scottsdale, AZ in 2017, Yerbaé seeks to disrupt the energy beverage marketplace by offering a no-compromise energy solution, with input and support from its recently-announced Yerbaé Advisory Board, Sports and Entertainment.

