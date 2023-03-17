Zend Coffee Elevates Morning Ritual with Premium Sourced Coffee in Convenient Subscription Service

ORLANDO, Fla.— Zend Coffee launches its subscription service to elevate morning rituals with premium coffee designed for the body and mind. Higher grounds are calling, and with Zend, coffee goes beyond habit to make mornings feel a little bit more like magic.

Zend provides an option to infuse your daily brew with functional ingredients in a stress-free subscription model to save time and money. Brewing a better cup of coffee just got simple — choose a roast, optional functional blend and delivery schedule.

At launch, Zend offers four single-origin coffees and five coffee blends, finely roasted, and meticulously sourced from Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, Guatemala, Tanzania, Sumatra and Brazil.

Three artfully crafted optional functional ingredient varieties cultivate a better way to caffeinate. Every ingredient was carefully selected for efficacy and to enhance or preserve the coffee’s natural flavors.

Beauty: Supports healthy hair, skin and nails with hyaluronic acid, biotin and vitamin C from acerola cherry extract.

Recovery: Supports reduced inflammation and heart health with turmeric root extract, cinnamon bark powder, ginger root extract and black pepper powder.

Serenity: Supports stress relief and balance with L-theanine and Rhodiola Rosea.

“Coffee can be so much more than a morning ritual that wakes you up,” says founder and CEO Ben Hewitt. “We created Zend to enhance the coffee-drinking experience and invigorate peoples’ lives.”

Home coffee drinkers are forced to choose between convenience and excellence. Zend delivers beautifully balanced coffee that gives people what they need when they need it, so they can achieve more.

Hewitt says, “Starting the day off right with coffee enriched with beneficial ingredients that can help with focus, relieve stress and promote beauty from within helps you to live a better, fuller life.”

About Zend Coffee

Zend Coffee was created by Corkcicle founder Ben Hewitt in Orlando, Florida in 2023 with the vision of pairing globally-sourced premium coffee with day-boosting ingredients – coffee that fills your cup. Delivered directly to your door, Zend Coffee offers the option to enrich single-source and blended beans with functional ingredient blends that can help boost beauty routines, aid in recovery, promote clarity of mind and encourage serenity in every day.

For More Information:

https://www.zendcoffee.com/