100 Coconuts Continues Rapid Expansion in Grocery Channel, Entering Key Markets Across the U.S.

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the fastest-growing premium coconut water brand, is thrilled to announce its continued growth in the grocery channel with strategic partnerships in key markets across the United States. The brand’s Pure Coconut Water, +Mango, and +Pineapple flavors will be available in multiple supermarket chains, including Raley’s Supermarkets, Lowe’s Foods, Save Mart Supermarkets and Lucky Supermarkets.

The launch in Raley’s, Save Mart, and Lucky Supermarkets provides shoppers in Northern California and Nevada with access to 100 Coconuts full range of flavors at over 270 supermarket locations. Additionally, Bristol Farms will introduce its new flavor, +Pineapple, to its stores, further expanding the brand’s presence in California.

100 Coconuts will also be available in Lowe’s Foods across North Carolina and South Carolina, highlighting the brand’s growth strategy to expand in the Southeast, driven by the region’s warm climate and health-conscious demographic.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the grocery channel and bring our delicious 100% pure coconut water to even more consumers across the country,” said Gregory Lowe, CEO of 100 Coconuts. “Our commitment to quality and authenticity resonates with customers seeking natural and healthy beverage options, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with these esteemed supermarket chains.”

100 Coconuts offers a refreshing and healthy beverage choice for grocery shoppers seeking a flavorful alternative to traditional drinks, with no added sugars or artificial flavors.

“At 100 Coconuts, we are proud to offer a healthy, refreshing and environmentally conscious beverage option,” said Jason Miller, President of Sales of 100 Coconuts. “Our ongoing expansion in the grocery channel underscores the trust and satisfaction our customers have in our pure and natural coconut water.”

100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water is sourced from only the finest handpicked coconuts from Vietnam, ensuring an unparalleled level of quality and purity. As a brand rooted in authenticity and committed to quality, 100 Coconuts is never from concentrate, non-GMO and its +Mango and +Pineapple flavors contain the perfect ratio of 90% coconut water and 10% all-natural fruit juice.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

