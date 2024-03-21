100 Coconuts Expands Reach into QuikTrip Stores in Georgia

New York, NY – 100 Coconuts, the fastest-growing premium coconut water brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with QuikTrip to bring its refreshing coconut water to consumers in Georgia. With this expansion, customers in Georgia will now have convenient access to the nourishing and hydrating benefits of 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water.

Following successful launches in Publix and Costco locations across the Southeast, 100 Coconuts continues its rapid expansion by entering 165 of QuikTrip’s stores. Known for its commitment to quality service and integrity to its customers, QuikTrip serves as an ideal retailer to introduce 100 Coconuts to a broader audience in the Southeast.

“At 100 Coconuts, we believe hydration should be both a delicious and healthy part of your everyday lifestyle, and our presence in QuikTrip stores allows us to fulfill that mission, providing a perfect option for on-the-go hydration,” said Gregory Lowe, CEO of 100 Coconuts. “We are thrilled to bring three of our refreshing flavors to 165 QuikTrip locations across Georgia.

Sourced from the finest handpicked coconuts from Vietnam, 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water is rich in electrolytes and essential nutrients, making it an ideal choice for replenishing hydration levels and supporting overall wellness. Available in multiple flavors including Pure, +Mango, and +Pineapple, 100 Coconuts offers a natural hydration option for consumers seeking a healthier alternative to sugary drinks.

“This partnership underscores the importance of providing healthy beverage options in C-stores,” said Jason Miller, President of Sales at 100 Coconuts. “With an increasing demand for nutritious choices, we’re excited to deliver QuikTrip’s customers our 100% Pure Coconut Water—a refreshing, natural hydration solution perfectly suited for their on-the-go lifestyles.”

With the addition of QuikTrip stores in Georgia, 100 Coconuts continues to fulfill its mission of making premium coconut water accessible to consumers across the country. Whether enjoyed on its own or as a mixer in cocktails and smoothies, 100 Coconuts offers a taste of the tropics with every sip.

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

https://www.100coconuts.com/