100 Coconuts Launches Pure Coconut Water With Larger Cans

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the fastest-growing premium coconut water brand, is excited to announce the launch of its new 16.6-fluid ounce can of 100% Pure Coconut Water, now available on Amazon and select retailers this summer. This larger size is designed to provide 100 Coconuts’ customers with more of the refreshing and hydrating coconut water they love.

With the growing demand for healthier beverage options, 100 Coconuts is committed to offering premium quality coconut water in convenient packaging. The new 16.6-fluid ounce can is perfect for those who want to enjoy more coconut water in a single serving or stock up with a 12-pack option available exclusively on Amazon.

“Our new 16.6-fluid ounce can of 100% Pure Coconut Water is an exciting addition to our product lineup,” says Gregory Lowe II, CEO of 100 Coconuts. “This larger size not only offers our customers the same refreshing taste of Pure Coconut Water they love, but also packs in increased electrolytes, nutrients and hydration benefits. At 100 Coconuts, we’re dedicated to providing the best coconut water experience, and this new offering is a testament to that commitment.”

The new 16.6-fluid ounce can complements 100 Coconut’s existing 11-fluid ounce size, ensuring that customers have options to suit their preferences. Both sizes will continue to be offered, providing flexibility for coconut water enthusiasts.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

For More Information:

https://www.100coconuts.com/