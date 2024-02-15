100 Coconuts Now Available at Costco Stores in the Southeast

NEW YORK, N.Y.— 100 Coconuts, the leading lifestyle-inspired premium coconut water brand, announces its Pure Coconut Water 12 packs are now available in over 70 Costco locations across the southeast. The states include Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi and Puerto Rico.

As one of the largest and most trusted retailers in the country, Costco stands at the forefront of identifying consumer trends. This partnership between Costco and 100 Coconuts not only underscores the exceptional quality and popularity of 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water, but also signals a shift in the coconut water category with consumers increasingly prioritizing premium and natural hydration options.

“As we debut 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water in Costco across the southeast, we celebrate a milestone in our journey to bring premium hydration conveniently and affordably to more homes across the country,” said Gregory Lowe II, Founder and CEO of 100 Coconuts. “Our commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering the purest coconut water remains at the forefront as we embark on this exciting new chapter in our retail expansion saga. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as 100 Coconuts continues to make waves across the country.”

100 Coconuts’ growth has placed its pure coconut water beverages on the shelves in retail stores nationwide including Publix, Target, Wal-Mart, Winn Dixie, Bristol Farms and H-E-B.

“This partnership not only expands 100 Coconuts’ footprint, but also sets a new standard for excellence in the coconut water industry,” said Jason Miller, President of Sales of 100 Coconuts. “As we establish our presence in Costco, we anticipate that our premium Pure Coconut Water will become a hydration staple for households seeking unparalleled taste, quality and health benefits.

All natural and Non-GMO Project Verified, 100 Coconuts Pure Coconut Water is sourced from only the finest handpicked coconuts from Vietnam, ensuring an unparalleled level of quality and purity. As a brand rooted in authenticity and committed to quality, 100 Coconuts is never from concentrate.

About 100 Coconuts

100 Coconuts, the fastest growing coconut water in the US is redefining refreshment by delivering a nutrient dense, superior-tasting functional drink to consumers across the United States. Having quickly become the go-to beverage for music, entertainment, and cultural events, 100 Coconuts delivers an electrolyte-packed, hydrating coconut water that is non-GMO project certified, never from concentrate and naturally sweet. The only black-owned coconut water brand, 100 Coconuts is proud to be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and part of the prestigious NMSDC Central, enabling the brand to align with partners and retailers who prioritize supplier diversity and empower minority-owned businesses. Designed in the US, and packaged in Vietnam, 100 Coconuts offers three flavors including, Pure Coconut Water, Pure Coconut Water + Mango and Pure Coconut Water + Pineapple and is available for sale at 100coconuts.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide.

