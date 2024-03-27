Accelerator Active Energy Partners With Texas Rangers Rookie Evan Carter

Accelerator Active Energy announced that Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter has joined Accelerator as their newest brand ambassador. Accelerator is a performance energy drink specifically formulated to enable peak performance for modern athletes. Carter is joining a stacked roster of Accelerator brand ambassadors including Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne, Paula Badosa, Lindsey Horan, Shilese Jones and more. Evan is coming off one of the most impressive rookie playoff performances we have seen in a very long time. His first go around in the big leagues was capped off by an incredible World Series title with his Texas Rangers. Carter was even more impressive as he reached base in all 17 playoff games in his first season. Based on MLB rules, Carter will still be considered a rookie this season and looks to take the league by storm.

Accelerator Active Energy is specifically formulated to enable peak performance for the modern athlete. Accelerator’s proprietary blend of natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, antioxidants and proprietary ingredients provide sustained energy, accelerate your metabolism, enhance focus with zero sugar and great flavors so you can take on the day. Accelerator is NSF Certified and is available nationwide at Target, Walmart, 7-Eleven, Dollar General, QuikTrip, Meijer and more.

