Amari Secures New Distribution, Adds Lemon-Lime Variety to Portfolio and Scales Retail Partnerships

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— The New Year is kicking off in solid form for Colorado-based Amari, the market leader in the better-for-you sports drink category. Amari, known for its recovery beverage line, is pleased to announce it has secured new distribution partnerships with BrandWith along the Front Range and Innermountain in the High Country of Colorado.

“We’re pumped to collaborate with these two distributors. Together, we’re better positioned for growth and can scale our retail presence in more strategic locations,” explains Eric Gricus, Founder and CEO of Amari. “Ultimately, our goal is to make it more convenient for the everyday athlete to experience the benefits of Amari so they can get back out on the trail, ski slope, pickleball court, or outdoor activity.”

Amari is available nationwide on DrinkAmari.com and at select independent retailers in Summit County, the Vail Valley, the Arkansas River Valley, Boulder, Denver, and Fort Collins.

The company is also pleased to announce the launch of its new Lemon-Lime flavor, which joins the brand’s current line-up of Berry Lemonade and Tangerine. Each variety is made with a blend of CBD, Turmeric, Ashwagandha, and Black Pepper. Amari is a non-sparkling sports recovery drink that is low in calories, has no sugar, and has no bubbles for consumers looking for a non-carbonated option.

“We’re pleased to add the fresh-citrus taste appeal of Lemon-Lime to our portfolio. This powerful duo offers consumers a refreshing, ready-to-drink functional beverage that nourishes from the inside out – from reducing inflammation from exercise to improving joint comfort,” adds Gricus.

Amari’s unique blend of ingredients is backed by scientific research:

Studies have shown that 250mg of Ashwagandha reduced knee joint pain and discomfort and reduced stress biomarkers.

Turmeric is one of the best-known medicinal herbs and has been studied extensively for its anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant benefits. Black Pepper has been shown to increase the bioavailability of turmeric’s active ingredients by 2,000% while also helping to reduce inflammation. 30mg of CBD: Cannabidiol (CBD) plays a role in calming and reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.



About Amari

Amari is the leader in Better-For-You Natural Sports Recovery for consumers who want to stay active and have fun. Amari contains no sugar and is a non-sparkling sports drink designed to reduce inflammation from exercise and improve joint comfort. The company’s unique blend of functional ingredients offers a healthier alternative to traditional sports drinks and helps everyone ‘Play Longer and Recover Faster.’

For More Information:

https://drinkamari.com/