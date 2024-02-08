AminoLean Launches New GO-GETTER Influencer Campaign

NEW YORK, N.Y.— AminoLean, the fast growing leader in energy drinks, announced a brand new flavor to its collection of products. To celebrate the launch of their newest flavor offering, the brand has teamed up with four leading content creators to put their own spin on “What Makes You a GO-GETTER.”

The Campaign features top talent including Olivia Ponton, Indy Blue, Kayla Nicole, and Danielle and Alix. These creators were hand selected by the brand to inspire self-love, celebrate success and inclusivity, with a can-do-it-all attitude. They share core values that align with AminoLean’s ethos while embodying the energy of this new flavor.

“GO-GETTERs are individuals driven to perform and feel their best. Every Go-Getter has different goals, but they all bring good energy daily through consistent hard work and resiliency to overcome challenges”, said Kelechi Okere, Executive Vice President of AminoLean.

The new flavor offers 12 oz. of refreshing, sweet strawberry colada to fuel big ambitions and elevate the most significant moments. The product is also gluten free and vegan. AminoLean’s GO-GETTER can features a new look that is both elevated and modern – just like its refreshing flavor.

GO-GETTER cans will officially launch Thursday, February 1st. Cans will be sold in limited quantities exclusively online at AminoLeanEnergy.com for $32.99 per 12 pack. Limited edition AminoLean GO-GETTER Merchandise bundles, which include a 12 Pack of drinks and Go-Getter crewneck sweater, will also be available for $59.99.

For more information, please visit the AminoLean website and stay up to date on additional brand news through AminoLean’s Instagram.

About AminoLean

AminoLean by RSP Nutrition creates good energy products in the form of pre-workout powder and zero-sugar, vegan energy drinks. Using clean, proven ingredients that encourage active individuals to become their best selves, AminoLean’s mission is to provide good energy for any occasion. With over

20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, AminoLean is an Amazon best-seller and has quickly grown into one of the fastest growing energy brands in retail, with products available in over 15,000 stores including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, Meijer, Wegmans, and many more.

For More Information:

https://rspnutrition.com/products/aminolean-energy-drink-go-getter