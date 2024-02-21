Ancient Drinks Unveils Trio of Timeless Sports Drinks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Ancient Drinks, a new brand challenging the sports drink category by providing unique, holistic alternatives, is proudly announcing the launch of its first three beverages. Currently available exclusively on Amazon, with a larger consumer launch to come in Spring of 2024, Ancient Drinks is committed to reviving forgotten flavors and crafting beverages that transcend time.

Key Features of Ancient Drinks

Adapted from Historical Recipes:

Ancient Drinks integrates time-honored recipes for enhanced energy, endurance and recovery – aka the “original sports drinks.” Three unique flavors are available at launch, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail, adhering both to classic methods and modern production standards.

Posca (ancient Roman)

Switchel (American frontier)

Sekanjabin (ancient Persian)

Ingredients Quality and Transparency:

Certified USDA Organic and probiotic-enhanced beverages without the refined sugars, artificial sweetener, synthetic dyes, additives or synthetic chemicals common in other sports drinks and beverages. Ancient Drinks are also naturally caffeine-free, non-alcoholic and non-carbonated.

Key ingredients include: apple cider vinegar, ginger, cardamom, himalayan sea salt, maple syrup, and probiotics, along with other superfoods, herbs, fruits and spices.

Sustainable Practices:

Committed to environmental responsibility, Ancient Drinks emphasizes sustainability in its production processes. The brand employs eco-friendly packaging and sourcing methods to minimize its carbon footprint.

For More Information:

http://ancientdrinks.com