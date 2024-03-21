Anitta Takes Center Stage as BODYARMOR Flash I.V.’s Newest Partner

BODYARMOR Flash I.V. today announced a partnership with record-breaking international superstar Anitta. Through this partnership, Anitta combines her electrifying energy with one of BODYARMOR’s most recent and exciting innovations, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. – a rapid rehydration drink scientifically formulated to ensure the perfect balance of carbohydrates and electrolytes for faster absorption and replenishment.

The decision to team up with Anitta was strategic in nature, as BODYARMOR is making big bets on rapid rehydration, the fastest growing segment in sports drinks, and beginning its international expansion. Anitta will be the face of BODYARMOR Flash I.V.’s ready-to-drink format, appealing to consumers who are seeking the benefits that sports drinks already offer, but enhanced with far more electrolytes PLUS the infusion of vitamins for immune support.

“I’m very happy to join the BODYARMOR family and be a part of the long-term vision for the brand through our shared values and passion for hard work, innovation and creativity,” said Anitta. “As someone who spends most of their time performing – or physically preparing at the highest level, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. has everything that I’m looking for to quickly rehydrate my body and keep up with the intense pace of my life. Plus, it doesn’t compromise on taste for function, which is amazing.”

BODYARMOR knows that consumers are increasingly looking for more out of products they consume. For the brand, that means functionality in their hydration, but they still care about great taste and ingredients – a unique proposition that sets BODYARMOR Flash I.V. apart. Through an upcoming campaign and social media activations, Anitta will reach a new audience for BODYARMOR, while highlighting the brand promise of real hydration, real flavors and real ingredients.

“Partnering with Anitta allows BODYARMOR to showcase its evolution and enhanced commitment towards driving game-changing innovation and expansion,” said Tom Gargiulo, BODYARMOR CMO. “Working with a talent of Anitta’s caliber is an important next step for our brand as a whole, but specifically for BODYARMOR Flash I.V. and I’m looking forward to seeing where this partnership takes us.”

Developed with the same great-tasting, coconut water base as BODYARMOR Sports Drink, BODYARMOR Flash I.V. offers consumers the ability to refuel, replenish and recover with more electrolytes than the competition, added functionality with Zinc, Vitamins B and C to support a healthy immune system, and with no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or dyes.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkbodyarmor.com/flash-iv-sports-drink/