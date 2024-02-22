Backyard Tea Makers Announces Distribution Partnership With Momentum Beverage Team

Backyard Tea Makers has partnered with Momentum Beverage Team to expand its presence of THC-infused, loose leaf steeped teas deeper into Chicago and beyond. Backyard will be available in more than 100 of the accounts in the Momentum portfolio.

Launched in 2023, Backyard Tea Makers has crafted the first loose leaf steeped tea that is THC-infused. With flavors like Black & Lemon (their version of a classic Arnold Palmer), Peaches N’ Tea and Raspberry they’ve introduced a natural plant-derived beverage for those looking for relaxation and mindfulness. Each can contains 5mg of hemp-derived Delta 9 THC along with other natural ingredients and botanicals.

“As our first major distribution partnership, we’re really excited for Chicagoans (and beyond) to be able to try our teas. The ability for consumers to purchase our drinks everywhere from grocery to liquor stores continues to prove that THC beverages are truly a part of a new ritual as those looking for mindful options continues to grow,” said Matt Dimmer Co-Founder of Backyard Tea Makers.

About Backyard Tea Makers

While not any less fun, things are just a little more chill in the backyard. Memories are made, laughs are had, unplanned moments happen with abandon. But make no mistake. The backyard is not the club. It’s not a raucous bar. It’s not even a dinner party. It’s a casual, recharging, come as you are hang. Which could be on a patch of grass with stringed lights in Omaha. A tiny-ass rooftop in Chicago. A pool in Scottsdale. A rustic campsite in Madison. The location isn’t what’s important. The state of mind is.

Created by the team behind Three Dads Recreation & Leisure, the brand is based on Midwestern roots of relaxation and enjoyment that stem from summer living and spending quality time with friends.

