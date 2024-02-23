BEAM Be Amazing Partners With Dole Food Company to Boost Health and Wellness

BEAM be amazing, a leading clean supplement brand, celebrates the announcement of a partnership with Dole Food Company, the premium brand synonymous with high-quality farm fresh fruits and vegetables. This strategic alliance enables Dole to further broaden its reach into new categories in the health and wellness sector, commencing with an authentic collaboration centered around BEAM’s best-selling product, Super Greens.

BEAM x Dole

Super Greens debuts an Orange, Peach, Mango flavor that boasts an impressive lineup of 35 fruits and vegetables per serving, prebiotic fiber and digestive enzymes, antioxidants, essential vitamins, and minerals, all without artificial sweeteners or colors, making it a perfect complement to Dole’s portfolio of wholesome offerings.

Dole has long been committed to enhancing lives with delicious produce and nutrition education, and BEAM is devoted to creating products that allow people to be the best version of themselves. This collaboration marks another significant step toward Dole’s mission of making the world a healthier place with a like-minded partner. Brokered by Beanstalk, Dole’s global brand extension agency, this collaboration continues to foster alliances between the iconic Dole brand and disruptive brands.

BEAM’s management team brings a wealth of experience, with a combined 30 years in the supplement industry. Their dedication to delivering superior products aligns seamlessly with Dole’s mission. In an era marked by consumers’ growing demand for clean and transparent supplement options, BEAM and Dole are leveraging their collective expertise by introducing products that fill a void of informed choices in the supplement market by prioritizing transparency, education, and high-quality ingredients without sacrificing great taste.

“We are thrilled to partner with BEAM to leverage Dole’s bold flavors and bring a taste of paradise to everyone in a new way! BEAM’s focus on educating consumers aligns so well with our mission at Dole around nutritional education. We hope that this product will encourage more people on their health and wellness journey,” said Elisabeth Morris, Director for Brand and Licensing at Dole Food Company.

Russell Saks, CEO of BEAM be amazing, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Since the inception of our Super Greens product, we have always thought Dole was a natural fit for a product collaboration. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a company that not only makes great products but shares our values and mission, as well.”

This partnership represents an exciting synergy between two companies dedicated to improving the health and wellness of individuals and communities. Dole Food Company and BEAM Be Amazing look forward to the journey ahead, and together, they aim to inspire consumers to embrace a healthier and more vibrant lifestyle.

For More Information:

https://youcanbeam.com/dole