BevNET Announces Nominees for 2024 Spirits Awards

Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
Email

BevNET Spirits Awards

Aligned with BevNET’s commitment to explore burgeoning beverage trends and innovative brands, the BevNET Spirits Awards are focused on shining a light on the dynamic spirits industry, including large and small spirits Companies, ready-to-drink cocktails, ready-to-serve cocktails and non-alcoholic spirits.

The BevNET Spirits Awards accepted nominations for:

  • Spirits Company of the Year, Large
  • Spirits Company of the Year, Small
  • Spirits Industry Leadership Awards: Brand, Organization, or Person
  • Best New RTD Cocktails, Spirit-Based
  • Best New RTD Cocktail Brands, Wine-Based
  • Best New Ready-to-Serve Cocktails
  • Best New NA Spirits
  • Best New NA RTD Cocktails

Now, let’s meet our nominees! Winners will be announced on December 18th on BevNET.com.

The Full List of BevNET 2024 Spirit Awards Nominees:

  • (parentheses)
  • 100 Coconuts
  • 2 Towns Ciderhouse
  • ABV Products Company LLC
  • AF Drinks Ltd
  • Almave
  • Alto Canto
  • Amante 1530
  • Anheuser Busch
  • Aplos
  • Bacan Liquors, LLC
  • Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits
  • Bartesian
  • Bayou City Hemp
  • BeatBox Beverages
  • Better Than Booze
  • Betty Booze
  • Bluebird Hardwater
  • Bols
  • BREZ
  • Bruichladdich Distillery
  • Buckeye Vodka, Crystal Spirits
  • Cape Cod’r
  • Casa Azul
  • Casa Komos Brands Group
  • Casamara Club
  • Cathead Distillery
  • Chicken Cock Whiskey
  • Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs
  • Cocktails in Hell
  • Cook’s Mill Whiskey
  • Crooked Owl
  • De Soi
  • Deko Cocktails
  • Demon Spirits LLC
  • DIO Cocktails
  • Dirty Water
  • Distillery of Modern Art
  • DuBlasé Whiskey
  • El Cristiano
  • Elvis Whiskey
  • Ette Spirits
  • Fluère
  • Flyers Cocktail Company
  • Foley Family Wine & Spirits
  • Four Blue Palms LLC
  • Four Corners American Gin
  • Four Roses Bourbon
  • Four Walls Whiskey
  • Free AF
  • Fresh Victor Cocktails
  • Frey Ranch Distillery
  • FUNKIN COCKATILS
  • Gardenista
  • Ghia
  • Golden Rule Spirits
  • Golden State Distillery
  • Good Boy Vodka
  • Good Spirits Cocktails
  • Great Neck Beverages
  • Hall Of Fame Vodka
  • Heaven Hill Brands
  • Hella Cocktail Co.
  • Holistic Spirits Company
  • Hoste Cocktails
  • Hotaling & Co.
  • Ilegal Mezcal
  • Infinium Spirits
  • Inspiro Tequila
  • InvestBev
  • JAJA Tequila
  • Joshing Cocktails
  • Lake Hour
  • Lapos
  • Lemonati / Mighty Swell Spirited
  • Little Saints
  • Lyre’s Non Alcoholic
  • Madam Paleta Tequila
  • Malkin Law
  • Marcado 28
  • Mataki
  • Melograno Cocktails
  • Mezcal Campante
  • Mothers Milk
  • Mount Gay
  • New River Distilling Company
  • New York Cocktail Company
  • NightOwl Martinis
  • Nomadica Wines
  • Novo Fogo Cachaça
  • OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur
  • Old Fourth Distillery
  • Pantalones Organic Tequila
  • Paramour
  • Patco Brands
  • Pathfinder Spirits
  • Pedro Furtivo Tequila
  • Ponyboy Slings
  • Proper No. Twelve
  • Rasasvada
  • Renais Spirits
  • Riboli Family Wines
  • Ritual Zero Proof
  • Rod & Hammer’s
  • Saint Spritz
  • See the Elephant Amaro
  • Standard Proof Whiskey Co.
  • Stateside Brands
  • Still Austin Whiskey Co.
  • Straightaway Cocktails
  • Sunshine Punch
  • Sunstream Brands LLC
  • Suntide
  • Suntory Global Spirits
  • Surfside
  • Tequila CAZADORES
  • Tequila Partida
  • The Botanist
  • The Original Southside
  • The Pathfinder Spirit
  • The Zero Proof
  • Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits
  • Tip Top Proper Cocktails
  • Tomonotomo Agave Spirit
  • TX Whiskey
  • Uncle Nearest, Inc.
  • Via Carota Craft Cocktails
  • WAKAZE USA, Inc.
  • West Peak Sparkling Spirits
  • Wolves Whiskey
  • Zeroes Beverage