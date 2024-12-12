BevNET Announces Nominees for 2024 Spirits Awards

Aligned with BevNET’s commitment to explore burgeoning beverage trends and innovative brands, the BevNET Spirits Awards are focused on shining a light on the dynamic spirits industry, including large and small spirits Companies, ready-to-drink cocktails, ready-to-serve cocktails and non-alcoholic spirits.

The BevNET Spirits Awards accepted nominations for:

Spirits Company of the Year, Large

Spirits Company of the Year, Small

Spirits Industry Leadership Awards: Brand, Organization, or Person

Best New RTD Cocktails, Spirit-Based

Best New RTD Cocktail Brands, Wine-Based

Best New Ready-to-Serve Cocktails

Best New NA Spirits

Best New NA RTD Cocktails

Now, let’s meet our nominees! Winners will be announced on December 18th on BevNET.com.

The Full List of BevNET 2024 Spirit Awards Nominees: