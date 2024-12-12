BevNET Announces Nominees for 2024 Spirits Awards

Aligned with BevNET’s commitment to explore burgeoning beverage trends and innovative brands, the BevNET Spirits Awards are focused on shining a light on the dynamic spirits industry, including large and small spirits Companies, ready-to-drink cocktails, ready-to-serve cocktails and non-alcoholic spirits.
The BevNET Spirits Awards accepted nominations for:
- Spirits Company of the Year, Large
- Spirits Company of the Year, Small
- Spirits Industry Leadership Awards: Brand, Organization, or Person
- Best New RTD Cocktails, Spirit-Based
- Best New RTD Cocktail Brands, Wine-Based
- Best New Ready-to-Serve Cocktails
- Best New NA Spirits
- Best New NA RTD Cocktails
Now, let’s meet our nominees! Winners will be announced on December 18th on BevNET.com.
The Full List of BevNET 2024 Spirit Awards Nominees:
- (parentheses)
- 100 Coconuts
- 2 Towns Ciderhouse
- ABV Products Company LLC
- AF Drinks Ltd
- Almave
- Alto Canto
- Amante 1530
- Anheuser Busch
- Aplos
- Bacan Liquors, LLC
- Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits
- Bartesian
- Bayou City Hemp
- BeatBox Beverages
- Better Than Booze
- Betty Booze
- Bluebird Hardwater
- Bols
- BREZ
- Bruichladdich Distillery
- Buckeye Vodka, Crystal Spirits
- Cape Cod’r
- Casa Azul
- Casa Komos Brands Group
- Casamara Club
- Cathead Distillery
- Chicken Cock Whiskey
- Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs
- Cocktails in Hell
- Cook’s Mill Whiskey
- Crooked Owl
- De Soi
- Deko Cocktails
- Demon Spirits LLC
- DIO Cocktails
- Dirty Water
- Distillery of Modern Art
- DuBlasé Whiskey
- El Cristiano
- Elvis Whiskey
- Ette Spirits
- Fluère
- Flyers Cocktail Company
- Foley Family Wine & Spirits
- Four Blue Palms LLC
- Four Corners American Gin
- Four Roses Bourbon
- Four Walls Whiskey
- Free AF
- Fresh Victor Cocktails
- Frey Ranch Distillery
- FUNKIN COCKATILS
- Gardenista
- Ghia
- Golden Rule Spirits
- Golden State Distillery
- Good Boy Vodka
- Good Spirits Cocktails
- Great Neck Beverages
- Hall Of Fame Vodka
- Heaven Hill Brands
- Hella Cocktail Co.
- Holistic Spirits Company
- Hoste Cocktails
- Hotaling & Co.
- Ilegal Mezcal
- Infinium Spirits
- Inspiro Tequila
- InvestBev
- JAJA Tequila
- Joshing Cocktails
- Lake Hour
- Lapos
- Lemonati / Mighty Swell Spirited
- Little Saints
- Lyre’s Non Alcoholic
- Madam Paleta Tequila
- Malkin Law
- Marcado 28
- Mataki
- Melograno Cocktails
- Mezcal Campante
- Mothers Milk
- Mount Gay
- New River Distilling Company
- New York Cocktail Company
- NightOwl Martinis
- Nomadica Wines
- Novo Fogo Cachaça
- OATRAGEOUS Oat Milk Liqueur
- Old Fourth Distillery
- Pantalones Organic Tequila
- Paramour
- Patco Brands
- Pathfinder Spirits
- Pedro Furtivo Tequila
- Ponyboy Slings
- Proper No. Twelve
- Rasasvada
- Renais Spirits
- Riboli Family Wines
- Ritual Zero Proof
- Rod & Hammer’s
- Saint Spritz
- See the Elephant Amaro
- Standard Proof Whiskey Co.
- Stateside Brands
- Still Austin Whiskey Co.
- Straightaway Cocktails
- Sunshine Punch
- Sunstream Brands LLC
- Suntide
- Suntory Global Spirits
- Surfside
- Tequila CAZADORES
- Tequila Partida
- The Botanist
- The Original Southside
- The Pathfinder Spirit
- The Zero Proof
- Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits
- Tip Top Proper Cocktails
- Tomonotomo Agave Spirit
- TX Whiskey
- Uncle Nearest, Inc.
- Via Carota Craft Cocktails
- WAKAZE USA, Inc.
- West Peak Sparkling Spirits
- Wolves Whiskey
- Zeroes Beverage