BevNET Announces Nominees for ‘Best of 2024’ Awards

Each year, BevNET’s “Best Of” Awards are presented to honor the most influential and impactful companies, brands, people, products, ideas and trends from across the beverage industry landscape.

The nominees for BevNET’s “Best of 2024” Awards, presented by Zuckerman Honickman, showcase the diversity and profound talent within the beverage industry. These nominees stand out for their contributions, whether it’s redefining established categories with innovative products, captivating consumers through compelling marketing campaigns, spearheading ethical ingredient sourcing and business practices, or crafting irresistible beverages that we just can’t get enough of.

BevNET is proud to announce the nominees for its “Best Of 2024” Awards, as follows (with the exception of Person of the Year). Winners will be announced on December 9 at BevNET Live Winter 2024 in Marina del Rey, CA.

The full list of BevNET Best of 2024 awards nominees: