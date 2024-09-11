BevNET Best Of 2024 Awards: Submit Your Nominations

BevNET’s annual “Best Of” Awards commend companies, brands, individuals, products, ideas and trends from across the ever-changing beverage industry landscape. The highly-anticipated awards show will take place in Marina del Rey, CA during BevNET Live Winter 2024, taking place December 8-10, 2024.

BevNET’s Best Of 2024 Awards are currently open for nominations. Submitting a nomination guarantees that the person, company, or product submitted will be considered for the category chosen by the nominator.

You may submit as many nominations as you’d like, either for your own company/product or a company/product you find deserving. You may also elect as many categories as you’d like for each nomination. Agencies submitting their clients must submit one nomination per client.

All nominations will be categorized and published on BevNET.com once the application period closes on Friday, November 1. The winners will be announced at our live awards show at BevNET Live on December 9.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, November 1.

Nomination Criteria

The awards are open to non-alcoholic beverages (RTD and non-RTD). Below are the categories open for BevNET Best Of 2024 nominations:

Brand of the Year

Person of the Year

Rising Stars

Best New Products

Best Packaging Design

Best Marketing Campaign

