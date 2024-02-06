BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This February: Standing Out at Trade Shows; Expo West Updates; Conserving Capital with Gerry Khermouch and Ken Sadowsky; Ghia’s Out-of-Home Marketing Strategy

Get ready for our February Community Calls! This month, explore Ghia’s smart out-of-home strategy that conquered the non-alcoholic market, hear tips from The Fresh Market, Goodles, and Pocket’s Chocolates for attracting buyers and decision-makers at Expo West, get updates on Expo West with the event team, and dive into insights on how to optimize resources during fundraising challenges with Gerry Khermouch and Ken Sadowsky. All of our February 2024 calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Expo West – What Gets a Decision Maker’s Attention?

Date: Thursday, February 8

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: The Fresh Market, Goodles, Pocket’s Chocolates, and Nosh Managing Editor Monica Watrous

Topic: The Fresh Market’s Wade Yenny, Goodles, and Pocket’s Chocolates join NOSH’s managing editor, Monica Watrous, to compare notes on how to attract quality traffic at an expansive show like Expo West. We’ll discuss how to let buyers and decision makers know about your booth before the show, what attracts them to exhibits day of, and how to effectively follow up afterwards for a successful encounter.

Register Here

The Expo West 411 – Updates and Best Practices for 2024

Date: Tuesday, February 13

Time: 2:00pm ET

Guests: New Hope Media & Informa

Topic : Expo West is right around the corner. Join the New Hope/Informa team as they unveil important updates for exhibitors and attendees, best practices for sampling and networking, retailer programs and activations, and the most commonly asked questions asked by exhibitors. Bring your questions!

Be Everywhere – Ghia’s Smart Strategy for Out-of-Home Marketing

Date: Thursday, February 15

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: The Ghia team and Adgile Media

Topic: Ghia is taking the non-alcoholic market by storm and generating exposure with a careful strategy that includes out of home marketing. Adgile media, Ghia’s OOH partner, and the Ghia team explain how they decide where to put resources, how they track results, and the specific tactics that drive brand awareness.

Register Here

How to Conserve Capital – Tactics From Ken Sadowsky and Gerry Khermouch

Date: Thursday, February 29

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Guests: Industry veterans Ken Sadowsky and Gerry Khermouch

Ken Sadowsky and Gerry Khermouch share their framework for how to make the most of your resources in this difficult fundraising climate. Learn the tactics they recommend such as dialing in DSDs, honing in on product-market fit, when to say “no”, and how to identify worthwhile growth opportunities. Bring your specific questions and we will answer them live!

Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

