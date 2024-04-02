BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This April: VMG Investment Strategies, Special Retail Opportunities with RangeMe, and Securing Angel Investors

Get ready for our April Community Calls! This month, learn how to find, pitch, and collaborate with angel investors, optimize your brand’s presence among retailers in search results by leveraging RangeMe, and get a deeper look at VMG’s evolving investment criteria. Our April calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Angel Investors – How to Find, Pitch, and Collaborate

Date: Thursday, April 4

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Guests: Nicole Bruno and Gefen Skolnick, angel investors with Ruth Berhane-Williams, founder of Eritea

Topic: In an environment where venture firms are leaning toward conservatism, businesses are even more dependent on securing growth capital at earlier stages from angel investors. We talk to two seasoned angel investors, Nicole Bruno and Gefen Skolnick, alongside Ruth Berhane-Williams, founder of Eritea, who is actively exploring the angel investment landscape. Hear tips for identifying angel investors, understanding their preferences, and nurturing successful partnerships.

Register Here



Inside RangeMe – Put Your Best Profile Forward

Date: Thursday, April 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Vir Satyan, Senior Vice President of Supplier Success at RangeMe

Topic : RangeMe is a favored submission platform for key retailers and an efficient tool for accessing a wide array of retail buyers. Join us as we delve into the inner workings of the buyer’s dashboard with Vir Satyan, Senior Vice President of Supplier Success at RangeMe. Gain insights into optimizing your presence in search results and uncover the current special opportunities available to brands through retailers. Plus, find out which subscription level gets you the most return on a limited budget.

VMG – Fund Update and Brand Readiness in the Current Climate

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Kathy Yuh, VP at VMG Partners

Topic : Kathy Yuh, VP at VMG Partners, discusses the venture fund’s current investment strategies, partnerships, and evolving criteria amidst capital constraints. We’ll explore valuation trends, best P&L practices, and notable categories and trends.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

