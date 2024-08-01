BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This August: Cutting Distribution Costs, Insider Tips From Amazon, Learning from Big CPG, and Retail Profitability

Get ready for our August Community Calls! This month, dive into how POD Foods can slash your distribution costs, gain insider tips from Amazon on optimizing integration and reviews, learn from big CPG innovations, and explore the timeline for profitability in retail. Our August calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

POD Foods Can Ease Your Distribution Woes—Here’s How

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Dan Rabens, Director of Growth at POD Foods

Topic: POD Foods offers a distribution solution that stands out from broadline options, particularly benefiting early-stage brands. Dan Rabens, Director of Growth at POD Foods, explains how their model emphasizes transparency, eliminates deductions, and improves speed-to-shelf. Additionally, POD Foods provides support with capital financing, warehousing, and brokering, making it a comprehensive partner for emerging brands.

Register Here

Amazon Buy with Prime – Insider Tips From Amazon for Food and Beverage Brands

Date: Thursday, August 15

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Derek Majewski, Sr. Partner Development Manager at Amazon Buy with Prime, & Robert Principe, President at eTail Advisors

Topic: Amazon’s “Buy with Prime” lets brands use Amazon’s checkout and delivery services on their own websites. In this Community Call, Derek Majewski, Sr. Partner Development Manager at Amazon Buy with Prime, and Robert Principe, President at eTail Advisors, discuss integration best practices, fulfillment, how to sync with other Amazon functions, and tips for optimizing your Amazon reviews.

Register Here

What Emerging Brands Can Learn from Big CPG Innovation

Date: Tuesday, August 20

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Guests: Monica Watrous, Managing Editor of Nosh

Topic: The Conagra’s and Nestlé’s of the world have business fundamentals and levers that drive smart innovation and product development, which aren’t typically available to smaller brands. Monica Watrous shares insights from analytics experts to uncover the attributes and themes big brands are currently focusing on. She examines what’s working and what’s not, providing strategies you can use to propel your own brand forward. This Community Call is a companion piece to an article on NOSH.com.

Register Here

Hotpot Queen Asks: How Long Until You Start Making Money in Retail?

Date: Thursday, August 22

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: HotPot Queen, Dwight Richmond & Synergy Sales

Topic: Slotting fees, free fills, retail markups, distribution costs, trade spend & marketing—making money in retail is expensive and complicated. But just how long does it take? HotPot Queen wants to find out. Join us as experts Dwight Richmond, the team at Synergy Sales, and other experts share insights on the timeline and offer tips and tricks to accelerate the process.

Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

