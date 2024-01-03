BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This January: Succeeding in Whole Foods, Preparing for Expo West, Navigating Today’s Shopping Trends with NielsenIQ

Get ready for our January Community Calls! This month, discover the secrets of exponential growth in CPG, learn how to navigate Whole Foods as a brand, dive into data-driven trends for building your beverage business, explore updates and best practices from the New Hope team for Expo West 2024, and hear from NielsenIQ on navigating today’s shopping trends. All of our January 2024 calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.



Upcoming Community Call Schedule:



From Startup to Scale – How to Achieve Exponential Growth in CPG

Date: Thursday, January 4

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Arnulfo Ventura, Former CEO of Alter Eco

Topic: Discover the secrets of exponential growth post-proof of concept with Arnulfo Ventura. Drawing from his experiences at organizations such as Pepsi, Califia Farms, Beanfields, and Alter Eco, Arnulfo unveils a winning strategy for success. Learn how to preserve founder mentality, leverage company culture, and implement strategic brand enhancements that propel growth and position a brand for acquisition.

Register Here



Navigating Whole Foods Market With the Whole Foods Global Grocery Team

Date: Thursday, January 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Whole Foods Market’s Global Grocery Team

Topic: The Global Grocery Team at Whole Foods Market will share the latest strategies on how brands can successfully navigate this retailer. We’ll discuss the latest local program updates and how brands can take advantage of them, special programs and initiatives to help emerging brands thrive, and the changes and constants in Whole Foods Market’s evolving landscape.

Register Here



SPINS Reveals Data-Driven Trends for Building Your Beverage Brand

Date: Thursday, January 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Leaders from SPINS

Topic: SPINS joins Community Call to share exclusive data trends observed in 2023 and offer insights into where the market is headed in 2024. Join us with your questions and insights as we explore the key indicators shaping the industry landscape, providing valuable insights to guide innovation in the year ahead.

Register Here



The Expo West 411 with New Hope – Updates and Best Practices for 2024

Date: Thursday, January 25

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: The New Hope Media Team

Topic: Expo West is coming right up! Join the New Hope Media team as they unveil important updates for exhibitors and attendees, best practices, and everything else you need to know to have a great Expo West. Make sure to bring any questions you have to the show.

Register Here



What Do Consumers Want? Navigating Today’s Shopping Trends with NielsenIQ

Date: Tuesday, January 30

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guest: Sherry Frey of NielsenIQ

Topic: Sherry Frey of NielsenIQ provides an exclusive look into current consumer trends. Find out what’s flying off the shelf in both natural and conventional channels, understand the evolving landscape of wellness preferences, and learn how savvy consumers are reshaping expectations for branding and packaging.

Register Here

Keep an eye on the calendar for upcoming shows, and find recordings of past calls here.

Plus, you can listen to Community Calls on-the-go with our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

