BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This July: Gaining Traction in CPG, Mastering Product Market Fit, and Honoring CPG’s Most Influential People of 2024

Get ready for our July Community Calls! This month, dive into GNGR Labs’ hands-on growth strategies, find out how to dial in product market fit for a successful product launch, and join us as we reveal the 2024 Nosh Notables list. Our July calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

GNGR Labs’ DIY Mile-Deep NYC Hustle that Secured Investment and Distribution

Date: Thursday, July 11

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Daniel Chechelnitsky and Namik Sultan of GNGR Labs

Topic: We’ve all heard that owning your backyard and going a mile deep is key for gaining traction in CPG. The GNGR Labs team exemplified this by selling their product direct to every NYC indie store and bodega they could, building a grassroots base. Their scrappy approach allowed them to test and refine their ginger shots before partnering with a distributor, leading to investment and wide-scale distribution. Join Daniel Chechelnitsky and Namik Sultan to discover how their hands-on strategy fueled their growth and success.

Register Here

Launching a New Product? First, Master Product Market Fit.

Date: Tuesday, July 23

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Guests: Kimberle Lau, Bake Me Healthy & Robyn Carter, Jump Rope Innovation

Topic: Kimberle Lau, founder of Bake Me Healthy, known for allergen-friendly baking mixes featuring upcycled ingredients, is preparing to launch a new product line. Joining us on Community Call, Robyn Carter from Jump Rope Innovation, drawing on her extensive experience with major brands, assists Kimberle in identifying her core consumer and understanding their preferences for the new line. Tune in to discover Robyn’s expert strategies for ensuring a successful launch from day one!

Register Here

Nosh Notables Live Announcement – CPG’s Most Influential People of 2024

Date: Tuesday, July 30

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Nosh editorial team

Topic: Join the Nosh editorial team live on Community Call as they honor the individuals in CPG who make the industry enjoyable, successful, and fulfilling by announcing the 2024 Nosh Notables list!

Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

