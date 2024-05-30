BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This June: Succeed on Amazon and Boost Your Food Business with DSD

Get ready for our June Community Calls! This month, discover how to boost sales and brand awareness on Amazon, and find out how to grow your food or beverage business with DSD for optimal product placement and cash flow. Our June calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Using DSD to Grow Your Brand. Take the Power Back!

Date: Tuesday, June 4

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Guests: A. Aimee Tsakirellis, EVP of Marketing at Cedar’s Hummus

Topic: Delivering direct to retail can be a key tool to help grow your food business by controlling product placement and protecting cash flow. Cedar’s Hummus has it’s roots in DSD, and A. Aimee Tsakirellis, EVP of Marketing at Cedar’s Hummus, will share tips on leveraging DSD, integrating it with other distributors, identifying compatible retailers, and effectively mapping out territories.

Register Here

Navigating Amazon – Key Tips for Success

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Guests: Betsy McGinn, Amazon guru and e-commerce strategist & Lorena Arathoon, Tasu Chips

Topic: Lorena Arathoon and her team at Tasu Chips have launched their brand on Amazon and are looking to refine their strategy to optimize sales and brand awareness. Betsy McGinn, an Amazon guru and e-commerce strategist, joins Community Call to provide Lorena with ideas on enhancing their presence through targeted business development and smart sales and marketing strategies.

Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

