BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This March: SPINS Reveals Plant-Based Category Trends and Bob Burke Shares Advice on How Brands Can Conserve Capital

Get ready for our March Community Calls! This month, discover which plant-based categories are thriving and which are declining with SPINS, and learn how to conserve capital and improve cash flow with Bob Burke. Our March calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Conserving Capital – Bob Burke Tells Brands How To Do More With Less

Date: Tuesday, March 5

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Bob Burke

Topic: Bob Burke shares his insights on how CPG brands can conserve capital and improve cash flow. We’ll cover sku rationalization, strategic trade spend, P&L considerations, and identifying high return sales opportunities that help drive cost out of the system.

Register Here

SPINS Decodes Plant Based Data. Which Categories Are Thriving and Which Are Declining?

Date: Tuesday, February 13

Time: 2:00pm ET

Guests: Kelli Howard – SPINS’ Client Insights Manager

Topic : SPINS’ Client Insights Manager, Kelli Howard, dissects the data on food and beverage trends within the plant-based category. Explore thriving and declining categories, understand the plant-based consumer profile, notable ingredients, and the most sought-after plant-based proteins.

SPINS’ Client Insights Manager, Kelli Howard, dissects the data on food and beverage trends within the plant-based category. Explore thriving and declining categories, understand the plant-based consumer profile, notable ingredients, and the most sought-after plant-based proteins. Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & Nosh, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About Nosh

Through its website (Nosh.com) and conference events, Nosh covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services. In addition to news coverage, Nosh provides new and growing food companies the tools and knowledge they need to enter the market and succeed. Nosh is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.