BevNET & Nosh Community Calls This May: Thriving on Sprouts’ Shelves, Foxtrot Fallout, Strategic Customer Collaboration, and Building Your Dream Team

Get ready for our May Community Calls! This month, learn what to do when a key account disappears, how to leverage NCG to amplify sales and distribution, find advisors and assemble a board, curate a winning portfolio with customer feedback, and get on shelf at Sprouts. Our May calls are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendar.

To listen to Community Calls on-the-go, check out our Community Call Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of choice.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

After Foxtrot – What to Do When a Key Account Disappears

Date: Tuesday, April 30

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Guests: Emerging brands affected by Foxtrot’s Closure and experts

Topic: When Outfox Hospitality, parent holding company for Foxtrot Market and Dom’s Kitchen and Market, suddenly shuttered its doors, CPG brands were left in the lurch. Affected businesses face not only lost inventory but also the missed opportunity for emerging brands to showcase products with retailers that were known for taking chances on new items. We’ll talk to emerging brands who were affected and experts with ideas on how to move forward.



Register Here

Working With Sprouts Farmers Market – Keys For Success

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Scott Romano, VP of Innovation and Elliot Begoun, founder of TIG Brands

Topic: Scott Romano, VP of Innovation at Sprouts Farmers Market, and Elliot Begoun, founder of TIG Brands, share best practices on getting on shelf at this important natural channel retailer, and how to achieve ongoing growth. Join us as we follow the journey from initial contact to thriving on Sprouts’ shelves. From crafting the perfect pitch to understanding the intricacies of a successful roll out, we’ll provide a detailed roadmap of everything you need to know.

Register Here

Leveraging NCG for Selling Into Grocery Co-ops

Date: Thursday, May 9

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Heidi Traore, business development manager at NCG

Topic : Heidi Traore, business development manager at National Co+op Grocer’s (NCG), will explain how brands can leverage NCG’s expansive network to amplify their sales and distribution. National Co+op Grocers (NCG) is a cooperative representing 161 food co-ops across the United States with $2.5 billion in annual sales. Tune in to uncover the strategies for successful collaboration and maximize your brand’s impact in the co-op market.

Heidi Traore, business development manager at National Co+op Grocer’s (NCG), will explain how brands can leverage NCG’s expansive network to amplify their sales and distribution. National Co+op Grocers (NCG) is a cooperative representing 161 food co-ops across the United States with $2.5 billion in annual sales. Tune in to uncover the strategies for successful collaboration and maximize your brand’s impact in the co-op market. Register Here

Build Your Dream Team – From Finding Advisors to Assembling a Board

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Jamie Borteck, board member and advisor, and Matt Weiss from RIND Snacks

Topic : Join Jamie Borteck, board member and advisor, and Matt Weiss from RIND Snacks, as they unravel the process of assembling the right team to support your CPG brand as you grow. From selecting advisors that complement your skill set to constructing a board primed for exponential growth, we’ll talk about compensation, how to approach potential partners, and how to make the most of your partnerships.

Join Jamie Borteck, board member and advisor, and Matt Weiss from RIND Snacks, as they unravel the process of assembling the right team to support your CPG brand as you grow. From selecting advisors that complement your skill set to constructing a board primed for exponential growth, we’ll talk about compensation, how to approach potential partners, and how to make the most of your partnerships. Register Here

Sun Noodle’s Secret to Winning Business With Strategic Customer Collaboration

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Guests: Kenshiro Uki, Sun Noodle’s President

Topic : Join Sun Noodle’s President, Kenshiro Uki, and his team as they discuss their journey from crafting premium ramen noodles since 1981 to becoming a leading fresh, craft ramen producer nationwide. Discover how they leveraged customer feedback in both foodservice and retail to curate a winning portfolio that delights every customer.

Join Sun Noodle’s President, Kenshiro Uki, and his team as they discuss their journey from crafting premium ramen noodles since 1981 to becoming a leading fresh, craft ramen producer nationwide. Discover how they leveraged customer feedback in both foodservice and retail to curate a winning portfolio that delights every customer. Register Here

If you have ideas for future topics, feel free to send them our way! Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & Nosh, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About Nosh

Through its website (Nosh.com) and conference events, Nosh covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services. In addition to news coverage, Nosh provides new and growing food companies the tools and knowledge they need to enter the market and succeed. Nosh is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.