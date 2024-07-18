BevNET & Nosh Insider Benefit: Q2 Data Report in Partnership with SPINS

This is the first of our exclusive quarterly industry reports from SPINS. This report, which focuses on Q2 trends in the juice category, features exclusive content created just for our BevNET Insider audience! Please note that below is a shortened excerpt of the report. View the full version here.

In recent years, the juice category has experienced some backlash as people have pointed out its high sugar content might not be all that “good for you.” As more brands use juice to sweeten products, its images gets more complicated. Will consumers begin to think of juice as a sweetener versus a healthy beverage?

In the beverage world, the juice category is one that has not seen high innovation, but perhaps brands could take a page from the functional beverage category. A breakthrough product could shift consumer attention back to the wellness lens.

The juice category could reinvent itself by doubling down on immunity or by adding popular functional ingredients like ashwagandha in wellness shots and other functional beverages.