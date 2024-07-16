BevNET & Nosh Quarterly Data Reports in Partnership with SPINS

As part of BevNET and Nosh’s exclusive data series for Insiders, we’re partnering with SPINS, a data provider that connects shopper values to product innovation by combining POS data across the conventional, eCommerce, and natural channels with deep product knowledge.

Through quarterly reports, SPINS will provide category-level data on product and consumer trends, sales numbers, trends, and category deep dives.

Our first report in partnership with SPINS will highlight sales and product trends in the juice category.

About BevNET:

BevNET is a leading B2B media company providing comprehensive coverage of the beverage industry. Through its digital platform and events, BevNET connects beverage brands, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and investors, fostering innovation and growth in the sector.

About Nosh:

Nosh is a respected resource that publishes food industry news, insights, and education for the growing CPG community. Through daily reporting and analysis, Nosh keeps businesses within the food industry informed and connected.

About SPINS:

SPINS connects shopper values to product innovation by combining POS data across the conventional, eCommerce, and natural channels with deep product knowledge. By translating product data into attributes, SPINS ensures retailers, brands, and their partners know just as much about the products they create, stock, and sell as the shoppers that buy them. These attributes create a common language that promotes collaboration and growth across the ecosystem.