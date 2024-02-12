Black History Month Tribute – New Hibiscus Infusion from Danie’s Natural Juice Blends

CHICAGO, Ill.— In honor of Black History Month and to pay homage to her West African heritage, Danielle “Danie” Marshall, founder of Danie’s Natural Juice Blends, has created a special “Hibiscus Fusion” cold-pressed juice.

Hibiscus originated in West Africa and the “Hibiscus Fusion” is crafted with watermelon, lime, and hibiscus delivering a low-calorie refreshing juice with bold flavors, no added sugar, additives, or flavorings.

“With my family tracing back to Senegal in West Africa, I wanted to create a special cold-press juice blend to honor my ancestors for Black History Month,” says Marshall.

In Black history, watermelon represents liberation and limes were used medicinally.Hibiscus drinks began in Africa, traveling around the world via the slave trade. Today, they are a traditional beverage often associated with Black history through the symbolism of “red drink.” Hibiscus also has potential health benefits like reducing blood pressure, lowering cholesterol,and even possibly preventing cancer.

About Danielle Marshall–Founder and Certified Juice Therapist

As a Certified Juice Therapist, Danielle “Danie” Marshall has a strong passion for holistic healing of the mind, body, and spirit. After receiving a Type-II pre-diabetes diagnosis in 2011, Danie began cold-pressed juicing as part of a lifestyle change, and as a result, released 60 lbs. and was no longer pre-diabetic. Friends and family then noticed Danie’s weight loss success with juicing and began asking her to make juices for them. As a result,Danie’s Natural Juice Blends was born. Danie hopes to inspire people to enhance their physical, emotional, and spiritual selves through the rejuvenating and transformative power of drinking all-natural juices.

About Danie’s Natural Juice Blends

Danie’s Natural Juice Blends makes 100% all-natural cold-pressed juices and cleanses with no additives or flavorings. The company’s curative juice blends contain ingredients known to aid in weight loss, reduce the risk of disease and cleanse body systems, as well as promote health and hydration, and help with digestion. Danie’s Natural Juice Blends is committed to sustainability and also takes pride in educating its customers on the benefits and healing powers of juicing. Based in Chicago, the company buys from local produce providers so that they are able to serve the freshest natural juices that customers will love! Danie’s Natural Juice Blends products and subscriptions are soldonline, at select Mariano’s grocery stores, farmer’s markets and on college campuses UC and UIC.

https://daniesnaturaljuice.com/