Blue Penguin Named Official Water Sponsor of Sports Illustrated’s All Star Experience at NHL All Star Weekend in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada— Blue Penguin, the newly launched canned spring water brand, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with Sports Illustrated’s All-Star Experience during NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto. As the event’s official water provider, Blue Penguin will keep attendees hydrated with its all natural and eco-friendly spring water.

In speaking with brothers & co-founders Daniel and Sam Benbassat, the young entrepreneurs offered some insight on their water’s success and fantastic reception at the All-Star Experience; “Seeing Blue Penguin being enjoyed by thousands of people in such an atmosphere was amazing” said co-founder Daniel Benbassat. Sam continued; “We’re thrilled to have helped Sports Illustrated keep their guests happy and hydrated all while helping minimize plastic waste from the event, and building towards a healthier and more sustainable future.”

In addition to hockey excitement, attendees can enjoy performances by Diplo and The Kid LAROI. Blue Penguin is excited to be part of this electrifying event.

For More Information:

http://bluepenguin.ca