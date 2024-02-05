BODYARMOR Sports Drink Takes a Jab at Competition With Debut of “Field Of Fake”

WHITESTONE, N.Y.— BODYARMOR Sports Drink knows that there’s no substitute for real in sports and unveiled its latest TV spot entitled “Field of Fake.” Featuring BODYARMOR superstar athlete partners Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Joe Burrow, Alex Morgan, Ronald Acuna, and just announced, Connor McDavid, the 30-second spot pokes lighthearted fun at artificial intelligence (A.I.) and takes a jab at competitors all in one fell swoop.

The spot will air for the first time on television during the Big Game on February 11th. Through “Field of Fake,” BODYARMOR will underscore the brand’s promise and reinforce that its sports drink is unlike anything else out there – BODYARMOR is real. “Field of Fake” features BODYARMOR’s full product line-up in an effort to highlight the unique proposition that sets the brand apart from the competition: real hydration, real flavors and real ingredients.

“Here at BODYARMOR, we pride ourselves on being real. We use real ingredients. We work with real athletes. And we offer consumers real hydration. But we know that’s not the case for many other brands…especially our competition,” said Tom Gargiulo, BODYARMOR CMO. “We’re proud to show that in a field of fake, nothing is more real than BODYARMOR. And for the first time in brand history, BODYARMOR will have a television commercial running live during the Big Game!”

The launch of “Field of Fake” comes at a pivotal time for the brand as BODYARMOR recently launched three major innovations in just six months’ time with BODYARMOR Flash I.V. Ready to Drink, Flash I.V. Hydration Boosters, and BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR. All three platforms are designed to reinforce the brand’s commitment to game-changing innovation, especially with BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, launched in January – which is the first and only zero sugar sports drink with no artificial flavors, sweeteners or dyes.

“BODYARMOR knows what’s real when it comes to sports. That’s a key reason I’ve been part of the team for the past few years,” said star running back and BODYARMOR partner, Christian McCaffrey. “This spot gives BODYARMOR a spotlight and center stage during an iconic moment. It showcases how critical the element of ‘real’ is to sports, and how dynamism, unpredictability, and human nature play a part in all real things. The hydration we choose should share those aspects – which is why I choose BODYARMOR.”

“We were marveling at how pervasive AI is becoming as part of our daily lives, and discussing its role in sports, specifically,” said Kristen Rumble, VP, Brand Strategy and Creative at BODYARMOR. “We quickly came to the collective realization that there is no substitute for real – especially in sports. That’s the conviction BODYARMOR was built on, so it was fertile ground for campaign development. There are so many expected moments in sports – but as soon as you strip away the realness, well… that’s not sports! That’s what truly inspired this spot, real love of sport and the real hydration that fuels it, without the artificial stuff.”

Led by the BODYARMOR creative team in collaboration with Full Contact Advertising, the spot will go live on Sunday, February 11th in 20+ key cities across the US, nationally in Canada, and will have dedicated Spanish programming on Univision. “Field of Fake” will be amplified on digital, social and programmatic. In addition to the spot, BODYARMOR will have a presence during “Barstool Super Bowl Week Takeover” and other onsite activations in Las Vegas.

https://youtu.be/BdLNdYe4pRQ