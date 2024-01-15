Brew Dr. Announces Launch of Sipjoy Probiotic Refresher

PORTLAND, Ore.— Brew Dr., is thrilled to announce the launch of Sipjoy, a delicious probiotic refresher at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide flavored with organic ingredients. Sipjoy contains 5g of organic cane sugar, gut-friendly probiotics, and absolutely no artificial sweeteners, delivering a clean, enjoyable, and guilt-free refreshment.

Sipjoy has been meticulously crafted for over two years at Brew Dr.’s Oregon headquarters, aiming to harmoniously merge the refreshing effervescence of sparkling water with the wholesome advantages of organic ingredients in a satisfyingly sweet beverage with 25 calories per serving.

Certified USDA organic, Sipjoy is sweetened only with organic cane sugar, organic fruit juice, and organic licorice root. It’s a fizzy, delicious, and infinitely crushable drink that embodies the commitment to clean, organic ingredients.

“We stayed true to Brew Dr.’s value of ‘no artificial nonsense’ and focused on high quality, organic ingredients,” says CEO Dan Stangler at Brew Dr. Kombucha. “Sipjoy drinks like your favorite flavored sparkling water, plus the gut-friendly goodness of Brew Dr.”

Sipjoy comes in four delightful flavors, including:

Grapefruit: A burst of citrusy goodness that invigorates your taste buds.

Lime: A zesty and refreshing twist that tantalizes the senses.

Orange: A sweet and tangy citrus delight for a burst of sunshine.

Lemonade & Tea: The perfect fusion of classic lemonade and invigorating tea, offering a harmonious blend.

As part of Brew Dr., a producer of one of the nation’s leading and fastest-growing kombuchas, Sipjoy is formulated with live kombucha culture offering a delightful upgrade to your regular sparkling water.

Find Sipjoy at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations this January.

About Brew Dr.

Brew Dr. is committed to crafting high-quality, organic beverages. With a focus on probiotics and clean ingredients, Brew Dr. is proud to introduce Sipjoy, a lower-sugar probiotic refresher that redefines refreshment.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/brewdr/