Brightfield Group Q2 Report: Functional Beverages for Women

This report, which focuses on functional beverages for women, features exclusive content created just for our BevNET Insider audience! Please note that below is a shortened excerpt of the report. View the full version here.

Functional beverages and shots are a growing trend within the functional food market. While 24% of functional food buyers report purchasing these drinks (representing 5% of the total population), our product specific incidence suggests consumption might be significantly higher (around 34%) and on the rise. This discrepancy raises a key question: Do consumers even know they’re drinking a functional beverage? Further fueling this trend is the notable social media growth observed in several beverage categories over the past two years:

  • Boba tea : 500% growth
  • Cactus water : 135% growth
  • Mushroom coffee : 23% growth
  • Prebiotic Soda : 11% growth

Women make up 57.4% of those interested in functional beverages/shots – and are a growing segment amongst functional beverage purchasers. Their needs and preferences often differ from men’s, partly due to unique health challenges such as those experienced during perimenopause.