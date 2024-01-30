Browne Family Spirits Launches Vanilla Whiskey at Wholesale

Browne Family Spirits is excited to share the availability of its newest wholesale offering, Vanilla Bean Whiskey.

The Vanilla Bean Whiskey was created for the wholesale market due to its wild popularity of its Vanilla Bean Bourbon at Browne Family tasting rooms. Available at select Fred Meyer and QFC across Washington State as well as the Browne Family website, the new offering has already received a Gold Medal from Sip Magazine’s Best of the Northwest Spirits Competition.

Browne Family Vineyards was founded in 2003 following the passing of William Bitner Browne, the grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, and has continued to grow in rank and velocity among premium Washington wine brands throughout the past 20 years. What began as a single barrel of Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Family has since achieved a dominant leadership position in the premium wine segment in the Pacific Northwest. With the most recent addition of Vanilla Bean Whiskey to its spirits wholesale lineup, Browne Family is aiming to replicate its success in the spirits industry.

Based in Andrew Browne’s hometown of Spokane, Washington, Browne Family Spirits are meticulously handcrafted and locally distilled by Kentucky-native, master distiller Aaron Kleinhelter. Using rye, corn and barley that is grown and milled by local farmers along with water from the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, the Browne Family Spirits are a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.

In addition to the Vanilla Bean Whiskey, Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye whiskeys, Northwest Botanical Gin and Northwest Vodka are available at select QFC, Fred Meyer and Total Wine & More retailers across Washington.

Washington state residents are encouraged to sign up for the Browne Family Spirits Club to receive four shipments of up to four bottles, annually. In addition, club members will receive invitations to exclusive events, barrel tastings and distillery tours, and other discounts at the Browne Spirits Distillery and Browne Family tasting rooms. Residents of Washington state can also purchase bottles from the collection on the Browne Family website.

For More Information:

https://brownefamilyspirits.orderport.net/product-details/2894/Vanilla-Bean-Whiskey