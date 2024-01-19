BUBS Naturals Launches ‘Halo Creamer’ Travel Packets & New Subscription Program for 2024

BUBS Naturals, an innovator in health and wellness supporting veterans’ transition back to civilian life through every purchase of all-natural supplements, announced the launch of its new Halo Creamer Travel Packets. Delivering long-lasting energy and enhanced brain power for any adventure, Halo Creamer Travel Packets will help users experience a rapid boost of clean energy with increased focus and mental clarity. BUBS Naturals’ innovations are derived from sustainably sourced ingredients and are inspired by a passion for living better, longer.

Purposefully infused with premium MCT oil powder and grass-fed butter to help consumers achieve sustained energy from clean, healthy fats, BUBS Naturals’ latest travel essential offers a rich, creamy taste and efficient energy source to feed and fuel the brain. Simply mix one packet in a beverage of choice to enjoy its keto-friendly and gluten-free benefits that are not just good for you, but easier on your stomach.

“Our Halo Creamer Travel Packets add an elevated layer of convenience for our extensive community of go-getters, fitness performers, professional athletes and outdoor sports enthusiasts who are always on-the-go,” said Sean Lake, co-founder of BUBS Naturals. “Whether you’re headed into the office or on your way to tackle your next adventure, this ready-to-go product empowers users to reach peak performance and maintain mental focus, all with a simple mix. BUBS Naturals is more than a subscription, rather an investment in your health.”

As part of BUBS Naturals’ mission to make nature-derived products more accessible for users to achieve optimal health, shoppers can subscribe and save to earn more than 20% off each purchase year-round with free shipping for life. To enroll, members can select a one-, two- or three-pack supply to lock in automated deliveries of wellness essentials while earning savings that last as long as the subscription does. This January only, members can take advantage of a limited-time offer to receive BUBS Naturals’ biggest discount yet: up to 30% off a 3-month supply.

Rooted in its foundational give-back business model, every purchase and subscription membership does good. 10% of all profits from Halo Creamer Travel Packet sales are always donated to charities that support veterans, including The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, with 100% of proceeds donated on Veterans Day.

For more information about BUBS Naturals or to learn how you can save big with its new subscription program, visit bubsnaturals.com.

About BUBS Naturals

BUBS Naturals is an innovator in health and wellness supporting veterans’ transition back to civilian life through every purchase of all-natural supplements. BUBS was founded in 2017 in honor of Glen ‘BUB’ Doherty, a Navy SEAL and national hero tragically killed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012. The BUBS ethos pays tribute to the passionate and adventure-seeking life Glen lived. 10% of all profits are donated directly to The Glen Doherty Memorial Foundation, and other veteran causes, with 100% of proceeds donated on Veterans Day. Since inception, BUBS’ mission has always been to equip veterans – and consumers – with the fuel, resources and community to help you live a fuller life. BUBS’ collection of clean-label, Whole30-approved products are derived from sustainably sourced ingredients and include pasture-raised collagen peptides, organic specialty coffees, electrolytes derived from nature, and vegan-friendly MCT oil powder. BUBS’ legacy has brought thousands of professional athletes, fitness performers, extreme sports enthusiasts and Navy SEALs together who rely on BUBS’ clean, NSF Certified Sport goods. To date, the BUBS family has donated $250K to veteran communities, funding 100+ college degrees that help ease the transition from military work to civilian life.

For More Information:

https://www.bubsnaturals.com