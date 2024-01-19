Bucked Up to Attend TheFitExpo Los Angeles With Brand New and Improved Booth

OREM, Utah— Sports nutrition and lifestyle brand Bucked Up will attend TheFitExpo for the eighth-consecutive year at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 20-21st. In addition to the continued presence, Bucked Up is thrilled to showcase their new and improved two-story booth for the fitness world to enjoy.

In addition to the new booth, Bucked Up will be handing out its 16-ounce energy drinks to attendees for free of charge at the event. Expo attendees will also have the opportunity to sample and purchase Bucked Up’s most favorable supplements, apparel, and accessories. Guests will have the chance to meet Bryce Hall, a popular social media figure and BKFC fighter who recently teamed up with Bucked Up. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to meet newly added sponsored athletes, Tommy Brown, Tommy Spaulding, Paul Rodriguez, and Cory Sandhagen.

“We are thrilled to return to TheFitExpo for the eighth-consecutive year with our new updated booth. We have grown so much over the past year, and we look forward to welcoming guests back with a more interactive experience.” said Bucked Up CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Gardner. “At Bucked Up, we are always looking for ways to increase customer engagement. We believe that our new display will not only captivate our fanbase, but also provide an inviting experience that shows our commitment to delivering the best.”

TheFitExpo Los Angeles attracts hundreds of thousands of fitness enthusiasts each year. It is a prime platform to showcase our products and services, engage with committed and potential customers face-to-face, and build brand recognition within the fitness community.

Bucked Up customers who plan to attend TheFitExpo Los Angeles can also use the promo code “EXHIBIT24” to get $10 off the regular $32 one-day admission price. Those planning to use the coupon onsite when purchasing tickets must print off and present it at the door.

About Bucked Up

Bucked Up is a sports nutrition and lifestyle brand focused on helping all athletes and individuals achieve their health and fitness goals. Offering over 500 different products ranging from supplements and energy drinks to apparel and accessories, Bucked Up is committed to providing customers with the best products available. Dedicated to using high-quality ingredients and non-proprietary blends, Bucked Up’s pre-workout is the #1 best-selling product in its class. The brand’s products are now offered in over 25,000 stores worldwide.

For More Information:

https://media.buckedup.com/364-2/(opens in a new tab)