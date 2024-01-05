Bullseye Packaging Services Expands Calgary Warehouse

CALGARY, Alberta – Dec. 19, 2023 — BULLSEYE PACKAGING SERVICES announces their Calgary facility expansion, to take effect as of January 1, 2024.

Bullseye Packaging Services, often referred to as “Bullseye”, continues to target clients seeking pre-retail assembly support. The activities conducted in their facilities include variety pack assembly, bundle wrapping, shrink wrapping, display assembly, kitting, and order fulfillment.

“The purpose of adding approximately 25% more space to our current square footage,” explains Stephen Peters, President, “is to keep up with co-packing and storage demands for the growing sectors of liquor, food and beverage, and beyond.”

Customer Care Leader, Eira Braun-Labossiere, observes “the possibilities for storage partnerships are vast. The opportunities are there as long as the product to be stored aligns with our licensing. We work primarily with pre-manufactured alcohol products, RTDs, packaged food, etc. In addition to liquor and grocery goods, we can also warehouse virtually anything clean and odour-free, such as cosmetics, general merchandise, many kinds of household goods products and the list goes on.”

The AGLC License, Excise Warehouse License, Food Handling Permit, and NHP Site License Bullseye maintains are not only necessary when working with their traditional clients, the permits and audits work to the advantage of other types of clients needing a well-ordered storage space.

“It means every client is guaranteed an immaculate warehouse that is highly secure and serviced by professional salaried staff who care,” Braun-Labossiere continues. “Storage requires careful inventory cognizance, and our well-trained experienced staff deliver weekly inventory reports keeping clients up to date on these details.

Current storage needs from Bullseye include holding large print runs of cartons for clients in preparation for assembly and loading projects. They also partner with their clients with short-term product holds intended for alcohol-based variety packs, within AGLC mandates. Bullseye space also allows for parking long-term storage of non-liquor items.

Unique features of the added space afford them a storage/inventory system for pick-and-pack e-commerce fulfillment.

Another attractive feature that the added storage space will provide Bullseye customers is a temperature-sensitive zone. This area is air-conditioned for storage or re-pack production that prefers cooler-than-ambient temperatures.

For more information about Bullseye Packaging Services’ tips on searching for your best storage partner, visit bullseyepackaging.ca/news-and-tips/news/what-to-consider-when-choosing-your-storage-partner.html

