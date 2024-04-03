C4 Energy Named First-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE

STAMFORD, Conn.— Nutrabolt, owner of C4 Energy, and WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), announced an expansion to their multi-year partnership that will see C4 Ultimate Energy, one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States, become the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE.

As the first-ever Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE, C4 will receive prominent branding and exposure across a wide range of WWE properties and premium live events, including WrestleMania XL on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 where it will serve as the first-ever sponsor of the WrestleMania Skycam which returns to offer the WWE Universe a unique viewing experience. In addition, C4 will be the presenting partner of the WrestleMania XL Night 2 press conference and WWE’s multi-day talent tryout as part of WrestleMania Week. C4 and WWE will also continue to collaborate across WWE, WWE Superstar and C4-branded social and digital channels to create exclusive and original content.

The expanded partnership follows a nationwide launch of WWE and C4 Energy’s first-ever co-branded, WWE-inspired flavors of C4 Ultimate Energy Drinks. The collaboration is currently available nationwide in two delicious flavors, Ruthless Raspberry and Berry Powerbomb, and will expand this month with the launch of a brand-new flavor, Nectarine Guava Knockout, a powerful punch of sweet nectarine and tropical guava crashing together to create a knockout flavor that rules supreme, available exclusively at Circle K. Without sugar or artificial colors, C4 Ultimate Energy allows fans to work hard and play hard without ever missing a beat.

“When it comes to next-level energy, nothing beats the WWE and its fans,” says Robert Zajac, Chief Marketing Officer at Nutrabolt. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the WWE as its Official Energy Drink and to offer fans nationwide the same Ultimate Undisputed Energy their favorite Superstars bring to the ring.”

“C4 has been an innovative partner through the years which has enabled us to unlock the power of WWE to create unique integrations and branding opportunities across all touchpoints, including premium live events, on-site activations, social and digital content, and more,” said Michael DiNuzzo, VP of U.S. Business Development, Global Partnerships, WWE. “We are excited to introduce C4 Ultimate Energy as the Official Energy Drink Partner of WWE ahead of our biggest event of the year, WrestleMania XL.”

C4 will employ a citywide takeover throughout Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL, sampling C4 Ultimate throughout the weekend including at WWE World and Lincoln Financial Field.

WWE and C4 first partnered in 2021, when WWE Superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Belair joined the company’s growing roster of celebrities, trainers, and athletes to help expand C4’s mission of inspiring and maximizing human performance beyond the ring to everyday life through media, retail, and digital content. C4 has since been a key presenting sponsor at WWE’s biggest premium live events, including SummerSlam 2023 where it presented the Women’s Triple Threat Match featuring Belair. In addition, C4 is the presenting partner of WWE’s “Next In Line” program which has signed 60 college athletes since its inception in December 2021.

C4 Ultimate Energy is available at 7-11, Speedway, Circle K, Wawa and QuikTrip stores nationwide and online on Amazon and C4Energy.com.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company’s disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4 (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt’s portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

For More Information:

https://corporate.wwe.com/news/company-news/2024/04-03-2024