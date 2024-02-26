CARE LAB Divas Announces Launch on Amazon and Nationwide Online Distribution

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— CARE LAB Divas, a premium functional food and beverage brand, is excited to announce the launch of its two product lines on Amazon. The offerings include Care Waters, functional beverages to support your daily activities, and Care Bubbles, a sparkling beauty & regeneration drink.

Care Water: Low-calorie beverages contain clinically or scientifically proven ingredients that help alleviate long-term fatigue, weakened immunity, and digestion, or support overall well-being, mental performance, and physical regeneration.

Care Bubbles: A sparkling beauty & regeneration drink that is one of the most complex functional drinks available on the market. Its unique formula contains the world’s first Vegan Collagen Alternative, 74 Sea Minerals, CoQ10, and 6 essential Vitamins for continuous prevention and sustainable vitality.

CARE LAB’s products are all vegan, naturally sweetened by fruit for full flavor and sustainable energy release.

Premium functional beverages with scientifically proven ingredients and delicious flavors that combine fruits, herbs, and flowers offer benefits for cognitive, mental, and physical health, providing long-lasting vitality at every age.

The brand’s mission is to make functional nutrition more accessible and enjoyable through high-quality, delicious, and convenient products. Unlike many functional brands that often target male customers in the energy and sports nutrition sectors, CARE LAB Divas is a woman-owned and woman-managed female-oriented brand focusing on the most significant long-term population health concerns.

With the retail distribution channels primarily in the southern part of the US, the Amazon launch brings the brand closer to wider audiences who can now enjoy the products on the next day thanks to the 1-day Amazon Prime delivery.

“We are delighted to launch our two product lines on Amazon and introduce the products to a wider audience. Amazon is a vast marketplace, and we recognize its great influence. However, we are confident that our products will not get lost there. On the contrary, they will shine, enlarge the offer among functional beverages, and hopefully also captivate,” says CARE LAB Divas CEO Lucia Tarnoczy.

Prior to its launch on Amazon, CARE LAB Divas’ portfolio of premium functional beverages has been available at select upscale stores including H-E-B and Central Market in Texas, and Erewhon in Los Angeles.

For More Information:

https://www.amazon.com/CareLabDivas