CELSIUS Energy Celebrates Launch of 3 New Space Vibe Flavors With Star-Studded “Cosmic Desert” Coachella Event

INDIO, Calif.— To celebrate their latest innovations, the Space Vibe Trilogy, CELSIUS Energy once again threw an out-of-this-world party in Coachella, CA, aptly named ‘Cosmic Desert’. A-list celebrities flocked to be among the first to experience the 3 delicious new flavors, Astro Vibe (Sparkling Blue Razz), Cosmic Vibe (Sparkling Fruit Punch), and Galaxy Vibe (Sparkling Strawberry Watermelon).

The night wasn’t just about taste buds, though. Guests enjoyed a variety of onsite activations and offerings, and headlining performances by global superstar T-Pain, the enigmatic group Two Friends, and DJ Xandra.

This epic launch event demonstrated how CELSIUS has continued to keep its position as a top 3 player in the energy drink category by staying culturally relevant, further bolstered by its powerhouse partnership with PepsiCo in 2022, where the brand received a cash investment of $550 million in exchange for an 8.5% equity stake.

Top celebs and influencers in attendance included:

Megan Fox

Barry Keoghan

Emma Roberts

T-Pain

Halle Bailey

Charli D’Amelio

Taylor Hill

Landon Barker

Alessandra Ambrosio

Jasmine Tookes

Peyton List

Karrueche Tran

Tessa Brooks

Chantel Jeffries

Harry Jowsey

David Dobrik

Ryan Destiny

Nazanin Mandi

Inanna Sarkis

Brooks Nader

Sarah Jane Nader

Nicole Williams – English

Cara Santana

Two Friends

Chase Hudson

Ava Max

Shanina Shaik

Cierra Ramirez

Tara Yummy

Diego Tinoco

Keith Powers

Iann Dior

Madison Pettis

Ari (Lauv) Lef

Vinnie Hacker

Nicole Young

About CELSIUS Holdings, Inc.

CELSIUS is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include CELSIUS Originals, CELSIUS HEAT, CELSIUS BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS On-the-Go, and CELSIUS Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS provides. CELSIUS is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts, and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs, and in select micro-markets across the country.

For More Information:

https://www.celsius.com/