Celsius Launches Newest Flavor: Sparkling Raspberry Peach

BOCA RATON, Fla.— CELSIUS, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY, announced the launch of its newest flavor innovation, CELSIUS Sparkling Raspberry Peach.

The newest sparkling flavor offers consumers a refreshing sweet blend of freshly picked raspberries and juicy ripe peaches. The uplifting combination of sweet, luscious peaches and tangy raspberries, will become an instant favorite with each sip, providing a great option for consumers seeking a delicious and refreshing energy option.

CELSIUS continues to disrupt the energy drink category by offering a variety of refreshing, fruit-forward flavors and stands out as a premium alternative to traditional energy. Made with 7 essential vitamins, and zero sugar, CELSIUS is functional, balanced, and impactful giving you the ESSENTIAL ENERGY you need to LIVE FIT. CELSIUS’ new Sparkling Raspberry Peach flavor is now available nationwide.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS energy drinks offer proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS energy drinks are backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits provided by them.

https://www.celsius.com/