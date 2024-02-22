Central Standard Craft Distillery and Leinenkugel’s Announce Ready-to-Drink North Brandy Old Fashioned

MILWAUKEE, Wis.— Central Standard Craft Distillery, one of the largest and most awarded distilleries in Wisconsin, and Leinenkugel’s, one of the oldest and most innovative Wisconsin breweries, announce their collaboration on a ready-to-drink North Brandy Old Fashioned. The RTD canned cocktail embodies the history of innovation from two renowned brands, honors the local heritage of the state’s official cocktail, and infuses the spirit of the Northwoods that brandy lovers chase.

This product captures the deep sense of tradition rooted in the Wisconsin craft scene, seamlessly blending the artistry of craft spirits with the elevated flavors of Wisconsin’s finest craft beers. The RTD cocktail combines North Brandy from Central Standard Craft Distillery and iconic flavors like cherry, cranberry and orange from Leinenkugel’s beers.

“The flavors of Wisconsin are as bold as they are distinctive, cherished by all who experience them. Our pride in both our state and its rich heritage runs deep, and this cocktail was designed to serve a true taste of home,” said Evan Hughes, co-founder of Central Standard Craft Distillery. “The brandy old fashioned is at the heart of our story, and introducing a product with a local legend like Leinenkugel’s, a decade into our journey, adds an extra layer of significance to that story and the work we’re devoted to doing locally.”

Starting in 2022, Central Standard co-founders Evan Hughes and Pat McQuillan worked with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to celebrate Sept. 22 as Brandy Old Fashioned Day and September as Brandy Old Fashioned Month. In the same year, Central Standard also started the Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame in Wisconsin; they’ll honor the second class of inductees this month.

“It’s not just about supporting local products; it’s about supporting local people. The Wisconsin spirits industry alone supports over 39,000 jobs,” said McQuillan. “This partnership further instills our commitment to celebrate the incredible distilleries and breweries that make Wisconsin so special.”

“Our history at Leinenkugel’s is rooted in innovation. We’ve taken a lot of pride in the choices we make with our recipes,” said Tony Bugher, president of Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. “Combining the award-winning Central Standard North Brandy with our own flavors to deliver a Brandy Old Fashioned for Wisconsin made sense on so many levels. We both share a deep appreciation for our home state and the audience of local craft fans.”

This craft collaboration is bound to be a crowd-pleaser, whether enjoyed responsibly at home or packed for one of Wisconsin’s countless outdoors adventures. It’s perfect for settings where muddlers, glasses or mixers are impractical — be it at sporting events, local festivals or on the golf course.

“Leinenkugel’s is a legendary figure in the craft industry, and we share humble beginnings in our home state of Wisconsin,” said Jim Kanter, chief commercial officer at Central Standard Craft Distillery. “We’re thrilled to bring a product like this to market, with the hope Wisconsinites share our love for it.”

The RTD cocktail has an ABV of 8% and will be available in four-packs of 12-oz. cans. The canned cocktail will be available exclusively in Wisconsin, widely distributed across major retail and independent liquor stores, and expected on shelves across the state by March 1, 2024. It will also be available at local venues, bars, restaurants and supper clubs across Wisconsin. To learn more about where to find Central Standard products, check out the product locator online.

To kick off the partnership, Central Standard will host a variety of samplings, giveaways and events to celebrate with Wisconsinites across the state, including a kickoff party in March at the Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen. The dynamic space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee, a historic 11,700-square-foot building, boasts a tasting room, bar, private event spaces, rooftop patio and, coming soon, guided tastings.

About Central Standard Distillery

Central Standard Craft Distillery, a small batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee and the fastest-growing top-10 Wisconsin-based distiller, handcrafts award-winning bourbon, whiskey, vodka and gin from locally sourced ingredients, including cherries grown in Door County and honey harvested in Germantown. Founded in 2014, Central Standard spirits have won 40 medals across multiple craft distilling categories.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life’s

moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet,

Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs,

and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While

the company’s history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the

beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors

North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange

(TAP). The company’s commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our

employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025

sustainability targets.

*You must be 21 or older and a fan of great craft cocktails to enjoy our spirits. Please drink responsibly.

For More Information:

https://thecentralstandard.com/