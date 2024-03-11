Chameleon Launches Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Cold-Brew Lattes at Select Walmart Stores

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.— Chameleon Organic Coffee, the original purveyors of consciously crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, announced the launch of its limited-edition line of Girl Scout Cookie Inspired Cold-Brew lattes at Walmart stores throughout Texas.

“This launch introduces our first blend of ready-to-drink cold-brews with milk, delivering an indulgent latte experience inspired by Girl Scout Cookies, ideal for home or on-the-go enjoyment,” said Mike Quinones, Chief Marketing Officer, SYSTM Foods. “The response to these limited-edition flavors has been overwhelmingly positive, and we can’t wait for consumers to finally experience the familiar, unmistakable tastes of their favorite cookies in every sip of our cold-brew lattes.”

The lineup features three flavors inspired by America’s beloved Girl Scout cookies, each blended with Chameleon’s award-winning, hand-crafted cold-brew. Flavors include:

Thin Mints Cold-Brew: Rich blend of dark chocolate and refreshing mint inspired by its namesake, the popular Thin Mints cookie.

Coconut Caramel Cold-Brew: Decadent notes of sweet caramel, coconut, and chocolate combined with a dark roast blend.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold-Brew: Delicious dark roast blended with smooth peanut butter and creamy chocolate.

Additional product highlights of the Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie Inspired blends include:

Gluten-free

Soy-free

Dark and bold French-roast cold-brew

Approx. 150mg of caffeine

10g of sugar

Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Chocolate Peanut Butter 8 oz. cold-brew lattes will debut at Walmart stores in Texas on March 21, 2024, followed by most Whole Foods Market locations in May 2024.

About Chameleon Organic Coffee

Founded in 2010, Chameleon Cold-Brew is Austin’s original purveyor of bottled cold-brew coffee. Providing a one-of-a-kind, completely customizable coffee experience, Chameleon uses certified organic, responsibly sourced coffee. Chameleon’s proprietary brewing process produces a super smooth, less acidic, highly caffeinated coffee that can be enjoyed hot or cold. The brand’s portfolio of organic coffee offerings includes ready-to-drink cold-brew varieties, cold-brew concentrates, and now whole bean and ground coffee.

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held functional beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today’s consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee, and Humm Kombucha, the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha.

About Girl Scouts of the USA

Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.

For More Information:

https://chameleoncoffee.com/pages/chameleon-girl-scouts