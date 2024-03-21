CLEAN Cause Giveback Program Hits Milestone of $3M Donated to Support Addiction Recovery

CLEAN Cause, a fast-growing beverage company based in Austin, Texas, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its leading commitment to social responsibility. With great pride, CLEAN Cause has reached the remarkable achievement of donating over $3 million to support individuals in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

Since its inception, CLEAN Cause has been dedicated to making a positive impact within the beverage industry as well as in the communities it serves. From the sales of over 30 million cans of CLEAN Cause’s organic yerba mate beverages, the brand has donated 50% of its net profits or 5% of net sales, whichever is greater, recently eclipsing $3 million. Hence the brand’s motto of “Live Better. Transform Lives.”

Recognizing the pervasive challenges faced by those struggling with addiction, the Company has steadfastly pursued initiatives to provide meaningful support and resources for individuals on their path to recovery. The giveback, administered by the CLEAN Cause Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, has granted over 5,012 recovery housing scholarships throughout the country, including 94 in 2023 alone. Safe, supportive housing is a major need for people just starting the journey in recovery and is a key component of recovery support services.

This milestone reflects CLEAN Cause’s unwavering dedication to the growing challenge of addiction and underscores its belief in the power of community and compassion. Through the Company’s strategic partnerships with the CLEAN Cause Foundation, the Company has been able to effect real change and offer hope to those in need.

“We are immensely proud to have reached this significant milestone of donating $3 million in our journey towards fostering positive change,” said Todd Bondy, President at CLEAN Cause. “CLEAN Cause was founded on the belief of the importance of giving back to our communities and supporting individuals as they navigate the challenges of addiction recovery. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of CLEAN Cause’s founder Wes Hurt, our team, retail and distribution partners, and supporters who share our commitment to making a difference. We believe that while the world doesn’t necessarily need another energy drink, it does need CLEAN Cause.”

The impact of CLEAN Cause’s contributions extends far beyond monetary value, touching the lives of countless individuals and families affected by addiction. By providing vital resources and access to recovery housing, the company is helping to break down barriers to recovery and build a brighter, healthier future for all.

As CLEAN Cause celebrates this milestone, it remains steadfast in its mission to continue supporting individuals in recovery and driving positive change in communities across the nation.

