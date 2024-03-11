Clover Sonoma Expands Lactose Free Portfolio With Organic Offerings

Clover Sonoma, a trailblazer in sustainable and regenerative farming and the leading producer of high-quality dairy, announced its newly refreshed line of Organic Lactose Free Milk in Whole, 2% Reduced Fat and three delicious flavors – Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberry. Pasture raised from local, American Humane Certified organic farms, these milks are available throughout California at natural grocers including Whole Foods Market and Sprouts in addition to other local independent retailers.

According to Circana data, over the past year, the Value-Added dairy category grew 4.3% on the strength of Lactose Free, which rose +10.3%.

“We aim to offer the tastiest, most nutritious value to consumers within a highly competitive dairy category,” said Clover Sonoma Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Susan Shields. “Research shows a demand for value-added milk across the Organic, Lactose Free and Flavored categories. With this lineup, we deliver on all of those requests and more. Those looking for lactose free options can still benefit from the nutritional benefits milk has to offer, like protein, calcium and vitamins A and D while our flavored milks also offer a delicious option with no or low added sugars.”

Clover Sonoma’s new product lineup includes:

ORGANIC, PASTURE RAISED AND LACTOSE FREE: These products are made with pasture raised organic milk from Northern California organic dairy farms.

Organic Lactose Free Whole Milk, half gallon MSRP: $6.49

Organic Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk, half gallon MSRP: $6.49

Organic Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk – Strawberry, 0g added sugar, quart MSRP: $3.99

Organic Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk – Vanilla, 0g added sugar, quart MSRP: $3.99

Organic Lactose Free 2% Reduced Fat Milk – Chocolate, 2g added sugar, quart MSRP: $3.99

For More Information:

https://cloversonoma.com/products/lactose-free/