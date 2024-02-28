Core Cans Elevates Partnership with Can-One USA

Core Cans, a provider of aluminum can packaging solutions, is delighted to announce its official premier partnership with Can-One USA, a globally renowned can manufacturer. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone for both companies, reinforcing their commitment to delivering excellence in packaging solutions.

The highlight of this partnership is the commencement of shipping operations from Can-One’s newly inaugurated facility in Nashua, NH. This state-of-the-art location embodies cutting-edge technology and industry-leading practices, ensuring the highest standards of quality and durability for Core Cans’ products.

“Having aligned vision is important for us when we work with our partners. In our work with Can-One, that means providing a reliable supply of high quality cans that extends to the craft brewers and beverage makers we partner with.” said Kirk Anderson, Co-Founder, at Core Cans.”Together, we aim to exemplify exceptional packaging standards, offering businesses a competitive edge in their respective markets.”

Clients can now entrust their products to Core Cans with confidence, knowing they are in the hands of experts dedicated to excellence.

What’s even more thrilling is that with this expansion, Core Cans is breaking new ground geographically. While they’ve predominantly served the West Coast, the new Can-One facility in Nashua allows them to better cater to their East Coast clients. Now, no matter where you are, Core Cans is at your service.

For more information about Core Cans and their innovative packaging solutions, visit corecans.com/.

Core Cans is a leading provider of aluminum can packaging solutions, also offering printed customizable cans that reflect the essence of brands. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Core Cans aims to redefine packaging standards and elevate brand experiences.

