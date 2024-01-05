CuliNEX Food Development Pros Hires Sarah Fitzgerald

Tukwila, WA, December 19, 2023 — CuliNEX, top clean label and plant-based food development and formulation provider, welcomes Sarah Fitzgerald to the team as a Culinologist III. She adds to the skilled product development team with her experience in research and development, sensory evaluation, and food manufacturing.

“We pride ourselves on our understanding of culinary trends and translating them into great-tasting products that perform well both technically and in-market,” said Webb Girard, Senior Director of R&D at CuliNEX. “Sarah brings expertise across the innovation and product development continuum that will drive our clients’ continued success.”

Fitzgerald brings deep industry and category experience to CuliNEX. In previous roles, she developed products for top-tier food and beverage companies including Starbucks and Danone.

She has ten years of product development expertise managing the technical development of new products from ideation to commercialization. Her work in clean-label, coffee science and plant-based products will add technical knowledge in these areas to the CuliNEX team.

Of joining CuliNEX, Fitzgerald notes, “CuliNEX has a collaborative team environment and industry-leading thought leadership in delivering an exceptional taste experience for consumers. What I enjoy most is the opportunity CuliNEX provides in technical growth. I love to play on the bench, and CuliNEX allows me the space and support to work on culinary and food technologies across a broad selection of food categories.”

Fitzgerald holds an undergraduate degree from Evergreen State College, a B.S. in Food Science from Washington State University, and a M.S., Integrated Food Science from Copenhagen University. Her Master’s work focused on the external factors that affect food science which will allow her to bring a unique perspective and expertise to CuliNEX clients.

Link to our website to learn more about Sarah Fitzgerald to explore the latest culinary innovations and product development services provided by CuliNEX for a vast and growing array of food industry brands, culinex.biz.

About CuliNEX Founded in 2005 and driven by their mission—better planet, healthier people, happier communities—CuliNEX is the industry’s premier consulting firm, providing flavor-first product innovation and development solutions and strategic business consulting for food industry clients of every size. As a clean label food product pioneer with more than 250 years of combined food industry expertise, CuliNEX puts food first, using culinary arts and cutting-edge food technology to deliver delicious and appealing foods for commercialization. From emerging brands to large CPG companies, ingredient suppliers, commodity boards and commissions, and retailers, CuliNEX delivers big ideas to help customers achieve their mission and growth goals.

