Curren$y and Crescent Canna Launch Jet Life THC Soda

NEW ORLEANS, La.— Hip-hop icon Curren$y has teamed up with Crescent Canna, the New Orleans-based cannabis company, to launch Jet Life THC Soda, a naturally flavored and deliciously potent THC beverage inspired by rap’s most prolific cannabis aficionado.

“It’s the highest level of refreshment,” says Curren$y, aka Spitta, whose favorite O.G. strains and nostalgic flavors inspired the grape lemonade recipe.

Developed in New Orleans, Jet Life THC Soda infuses premium hemp-derived THC extract with natural flavors and vegan ingredients. Sweet notes of grape harmonize with the tartness of lemon and the subtle aroma of terpenes for a perfectly balanced grape lemonade THC Soda that contains a highly potent 50 mg of THC per can.

“Working with the Jet Life team has been a blast,” says Joe Gerrity, CEO of Crescent Canna. “Creating a cannabis beverage that meets Curren$y’s high standards is the highest honor for Crescent Canna.”

One of the most prolific rappers of his era, Curren$y continues to release groundbreaking projects that resonate with his highly dedicated fan base, including recent collaborations with Jermaine Dupri, Berner, and Wiz Khalifa.

Further extending the reach of his hip-hop influence and jet-setting style, Curren$y founded Jet Life Recordings in 2011 and Jet Life Apparel in 2012 with long-time manager and partner Mousa Hamdan. The brand has recently worked with the New Orleans Pelicans, Reebok, and NASCAR to produce highly anticipated collaborative collections.

With this latest collaboration, Crescent Canna and Jet Life are both soaring to new heights.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Crescent Canna,” says Mousa Hamdan, co-founder and CEO of Jet Life. “We’re ready to take flight!”

In addition to Jet Life THC Soda, the Jet Life THC Collection includes Jet Life Grape Lemonade THC Gummies, with 8 mg THC per piece.

Jet Life THC products are made with federally legal, hemp-derived THC, so they’re available for jet-setters from coast to coast.

About Crescent Canna

Crescent Canna’s mission is to provide premium legal cannabis products at affordable prices while upholding the highest standards for ingredients, production, and regulatory compliance. Our line of hemp-derived cannabis beverages, Crescent 9 THC Seltzer, is changing the game for nonalcoholic beverages and has become one of the fastest-growing beverage brands in the country.

You must be 21 or older to purchase or consume THC products. Consult your doctor before using any cannabis product if you have a medical condition or are taking medication.

For More Information:

https://www.crescentcanna.com/jetlife/